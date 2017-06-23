Developer creates Super Mario game in augmented reality

@HoloLens check out my project - Super Mario Bros as a life size first person AR experience for Hololens. Full vid: https://t.co/MFeRQoW4Vp pic.twitter.com/U3iXdQyYAZ — Abhishek Singh (@shekitup) June 21, 2017

A developer has created a Super Mario Brothers game for augmented reality.Abishek Singh posted video of him playing the game on YouTube, and said he created the game using a Microsoft Holo lens headset.To be clear, this is not on the market, and he did this on his own. It gives you a taste of what augmented reality games could end up looking like in the future.Singh tested it out in New York's Central Park dressed up as Mario, and no one seemed to care.