ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Developer creates Super Mario game in augmented reality

EMBED </>More Videos

A developer has created a Super Mario Brothers game for augmented reality using a Microsoft Holo lens headset. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO, California --
A developer has created a Super Mario Brothers game for augmented reality.

Abishek Singh posted video of him playing the game on YouTube, and said he created the game using a Microsoft Holo lens headset.

To be clear, this is not on the market, and he did this on his own. It gives you a taste of what augmented reality games could end up looking like in the future.


Singh tested it out in New York's Central Park dressed up as Mario, and no one seemed to care.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentvideo gamedistractionu.s. & worldvirtual realitygamesNew York
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
Where to park for Pride Houston 2017
FREE beer, bundtlet cake and much more!
CITGO Freedom Over Texas
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Former Rocket Marcus Camby sued after nephew's death
HEAT ADVISORY: It's feels like 105-110 degrees today
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
Body found at Texas landfill ID'd as missing girl
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
11-year-old girl attacked by 2 dogs near bus stop
Homeowner speaks after roommate killed in Cypress
Show More
Dennis Rodman speaks on Otto Warmbier
Search underway for missing fisherman at San Luis Pass
Weekend road closures you need to know about
Get ready for a 'Wonderland' of fun at Pride Houston
Fort Bend Co. teen with medical needs missing
More News
Top Video
Caught on camera: Toddler flies out of SUV
Alleged gang members arrested in stolen car scheme
FUGITIVES: HPD needs help locating wanted suspects
HEAT ADVISORY: It's feels like 105-110 degrees today
More Video