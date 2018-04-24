ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

P!nk concert date changed to avoid Rockets playoff game

P!nk moves concert for Rockets playoffs (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
If you have tickets to see P!nk in concert this weekend, your plans are about to change.

The P!nk concert on Sunday, April 29 has been moved to Friday, April 27, "due to the anticipated Houston Rockets Playoff schedule," according to an official release.

Wednesday, the Rockets have the opportunity to clinch the first round against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In order to allow all fans enough time to plan accordingly and to accommodate the potential playoff schedule of the Houston Rockets, P!nk's show will move to Friday.

All tickets for the Sunday date will be honored on Friday, April 27th. Refunds also available at point of purchase.

Visit ToyotaCenter.com for more information
