ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Dancing with the Stars' awards the Mirrorball Trophy for Season 24 finale

"Dancing with the Stars" Season 24 came down to finalists Rashad Jennings, David Ross and Normani Kordei.

By Cari Skillman
LOS ANGELES --
Season 24 of "Dancing with the Stars" comes to an end with a trio of fan favorite dancers.

It seems like fans would have been happy with either Rashad Jennings, Normani Kordei or David Ross taking home the Mirrorball Trophy.

But in the end, the glitter dome went to NFL star Rashad Jennings and his pro partner Emma Slater.



Major League Baseball star David Ross and Lindsay Arnold took second place, while pop star Normani Kordei and Val Chmerkovskiy claimed third.

Jennings apparently enjoys his new dance skills so much, he's joining the "Dancing with the Stars: Live! Hot Summer Nights!" tour. It kicks off June 16 and runs through Aug. 13.
Related Topics:
entertainmentdancing with the starsdanceerin andrewsABCreality television
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Stars talk about 'General Hospital's' Nurses Ball
DWTS pros open dance studio in The Woodlands
Former 'DWTS' champ predicts tonight's winner
This season's best dances from 'Dancing with the Stars'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Storms slam Sealy, shut down freeways & schools
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
EWW! Man caught urinating into vehicle in City Centre
Silver Alert issued for missing Houston woman
2 persons of interest in custody related to shooting near Alvin
Couple drives 10 miles with unconscious man on trunk
Business owner upset over fence built by church
Show More
HISD to offer free summer meals at 250 schools
Osteen family criticized for doing 'Hook Em Horns' sign
FBI raids home in Hedwig Village
EXCLUSIVE: Man convicted of shooting cop apologizes
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Severe storms plow through SE Texas
PHOTOS: 8 charged in illegal gambling bust
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Storm damage and flooding in Houston area
More Photos