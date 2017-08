"Love Symbol #2" by the Pantone Color Institute.

"Purple Rain" now has its own color.The Prince Estate and Pantone Color Institute have announced the creation of a custom hue of purple inspired by the music icon called Love Symbol #2."The (naturally) purple hue, represented by his 'Love Symbol #2' was inspired by his custom-made Yamaha purple piano, which was originally scheduled to go on tour with the performer before his untimely passing at the age of 57," Pantone said in a press release . "The color pays tribute to Prince's indelible mark on music, art, fashion and culture."