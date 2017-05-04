STAR WARS

Could Disney build a 'Star Wars'-themed hotel?

'Star Wars' fans are in a frenzy over an online survey asking whether they'd be interested in a boutique hotel based on the iconic film franchise.

The mythical hotel could perfectly complement upcoming 'Star Wars'-themed amusement parks at Walt Disney World in Florida and Disneyland in California, fans say.

Renderings obtained by ABC show a futuristic hotel seemingly modeled after a spacecraft. According to the survey, the resort would be a completely immersive experience for guests, with light saber training and secret mission excursions.

The survey does not mention pricing for the hotel, but Disney blogger Tim Corless thinks it could cost approximately $900 per night, including park tickets and meals, a price Corless thinks diehard 'Star Wars' fans are willing to pay.

"If you look at Disney's advertising for both Disneyland and Hollywood Studios, they say this is the place where Star Wars lives, and that's the goal of these two parks," Corless said.

The survey is not affiliated with Disney or 'Star Wars,' but rather Swagbucks, an online reward website.

Editor's Note: The Walt Disney Company, which owns the 'Star Wars' franchise, is the parent company of this television station.

