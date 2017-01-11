ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Contest will pick opening acts for Bon Jovi tour

By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press
Who says you can't open for Bon Jovi?

The New Jersey-based platinum-selling rockers are holding a contest to choose bands or singers to open for their upcoming tour.

Artists will upload videos of themselves performing original music, and concert promoters Live Nation will select 10 finalists.

Bon Jovi management will then pick winners from the finalists to perform 20-minute sets.

"Every great band starts small and builds their rep one show at a time," Jon Bon Jovi said Tuesday in a statement on the band's website announcing the contest. "That's the opportunity we were given, and now we want to pay it forward. If you're ready for the arena stage, submit your audition tapes and join us in playing for the best audiences in rock music."

Formed in Sayreville, New Jersey, the fledgling Bon Jovi landed opening act gigs with some of the biggest names in music at the time, including ZZ Top in 1983, and the Scorpions, Kiss and Ted Nugent in 1984, exposing them to millions of new fans.

The band will begin its "This House Is Not For Sale" tour Feb. 8 in Greenville, South Carolina. The last listed tour date is April 11 in Toronto, but additional dates are expected to be announced.

SEE ALSO: Jon Bon Jovi sells New York City penthouse



Entries will be judged on entertainment value, creativity and originality. No-nos include profanity, nudity, violence, drug or alcohol use, commercial endorsements of products, and disparagement of any group of people.

In addition to performing live, the winners will be featured on the Bon Jovi and Live Nation Facebook pages.
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentjon bon jovi
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie reach divorce pact
BAFTA nominees: See the complete list
PHOTOS: David Bowie through the years
'Bachelor' Nick unexpectedly eliminates one woman, others strip to get his attention
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'A disgrace': Defiant Trump denies reports on Russian ties
Meth, guns and cash stash found in home
Deputies arrest 9 in drug raid
Apply to become a Cowboys bandwagon fan
City employees save dog trapped in a sewer manhole
SPCA to return seized Liberty Co. animals
'Where is Sasha?'
Show More
It's going to be a muggy Chevron Houston Marathon
Thieves crash truck into front doors of 2 CVS stores
Toddler takes inspiring steps after open-heart surgeries
Questions remain after METRO bus kills pedestrian
Obama encourages US in farewell speech
More News
Photos
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
Cancer survivor's amputated foot is Instagram's newest star
PHOTOS: 267 rats seized from antique store
More Photos