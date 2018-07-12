ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

"COMO LA FLOR": Selena's hit song makes Rolling Stone's '50 greatest' list

EMBED </>More Videos

Selena's hit song makes Rolling Stone's '50 greatest' list. (KTRK)

With the recent success of Latin music across the country, including Cardi B's record-breaking sales, Rolling Stone has compiled a list of the "50 Greatest Latin Pop Songs."

Rolling Stone says the list serves as a history lesson. But as we all know, what would a list be without Tejano superstar Selena?

Selena's "Como La Flor" established her family's music "as a worthy contender in the male-dominated Tejano market," the magazine said.

PHOTOS: Remembering Selena, the Queen of Tejano music


According to Rolling Stone, the hit song was written by Selena's older brother, A.B. Quintanilla, in their Bryan, Texas, motel.

Last year, the Queen of Tejano -- who was fatally shot on March 31, 1995 -- was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Her influence is still being felt across the music world.
EMBED More News Videos

More than two decades after her death, Selena's influence is still being felt.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentselenamusic news
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
4 can't-miss live music events in Houston this weekend
SPONSORED: Tony Bennett In Concert Contest
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News