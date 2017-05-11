ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Comicpalooza invades Houston

A local makeup artist shows us how he transforms people into their favorite characters.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Comicpalooza is all about the comics, but the costumes are one of the best parts about going.

In the heart of Montrose, in his garage, Rudy Campos is not only living out his dream, but he's making other people's fantasies come to life.

"About 13 years ago, I went to school for special effects and makeup," Campos said.

Campos said his favorite thing about the makeup and body painting is the transformation.
For the last several months, he's been busy transforming comic book fans into their favorite characters for one of the country's biggest comic book conventions: Comicpalooza at the GRB this weekend.

"I've been getting a lot of requests for Gamora from 'Guardians of the Galaxy,'" Campos said.

His creations are so detailed, it goes beyond just makeup.

Many times, he creates castings, prosthetics, head pieces and clothing for clients, which can take months to make it all come together and it gets pricey. Some costumes cost thousands of dollars.

"You get to see those creations interact with other people, or people who have never seen anything like this before," Campos said.

Campos said that's the shining moment.

RELATED: Photos from Comicpalooza 2016



Comicpalooza invades the GRB May 12-14.

The big headliner this year is Chuck Norris.

VIP three-day passes are $275. One-day adult passes are about $35. One-day passes for children start at $10.

