ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Cocaine, heroin, ecstasy found in Carrie Fisher's system, autopsy shows

Carrie Fisher speaks during the Wizard World Chicago Comic-Con on Aug. 21, 2016. (Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Carrie Fisher's autopsy report shows the actress had cocaine in her system when she fell ill on a plane last year, but investigators could not determine what impact the cocaine and other drugs found in her system had on her death.

The report released Monday states Fisher may have taken cocaine three days before the Dec. 23 flight on which she became ill. She died four days later.

It also found traces of heroin and MDMA, which is also known as ecstasy, but that they could not determine when Fisher had taken those drugs. The findings were based on toxicology screenings done on samples taken when the "Star Wars" actress arrived at a Los Angeles hospital.

Coroner's officials ruled Fisher died from sleep apnea and a combination of other factors.
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrityu.s. & worldstar warscelebrity deathsdrugsCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Carrie Fisher died from sleep apnea, other factors, coroner says
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Must-see concerts in Houston this year
Family sues chiropractor in Playboy model's death
TV streaming options other than Netflix and Hulu
Selena to Elvis: What's your favorite biopic?
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Kidnapping suspect wanted in Montgomery County
Harris Co. mother charged with killing 4-year-old
90% chance of tropical activity in the Gulf this week
Memorial Hermann Hospital CEO steps down
Inside look at documentary based on Juneteenth holiday
Painted pears poppin' up in Pearland
Highway sign defaced to say 'Crooked Hillary'
Show More
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 288 near CR 64
New exhibit dedicated to President Trump's tweets
1 dead, 10 injured after van hit worshippers in London
Man tried to save Navy shipmates after collision
Family sues chiropractor in Playboy model's death
More News
Photos
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
At least 12 dead in London high-rise fire
PHOTOS: Celebrities at the 2017 NBA Finals
More Photos