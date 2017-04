Dear Sienna Princess Wilson,

No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm.

Love,

Mommy & Daddy.

? By Daddy ?? pic.twitter.com/EZZCr07TcT — Ciara (@ciara) April 29, 2017

Singer Ciara and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson welcomed a baby girl on Friday.The couple made the announcement on their social media accounts.Ciara posted a picture of herself at the beach with the caption, "...No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm."This is the couple's first child together.