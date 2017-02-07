ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Christie Brinkley returns to SI Swimsuit Issue at age 63

NEW YORK --
Model Christie Brinkley is returning to the pages of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue at age 63 and this time she's appearing with her two daughters.

Brinkley will appear with 31-year-old Alexa Ray Joel, her daughter with singer Billy Joel, and 18-year-old Sailor Brinkley Cook, in the issue coming out this month.

In an Instagram post , Brinkley thanks Sports Illustrated "for sending the powerful message that good things come in packages of every size and we do not come with an expiration date."

Brinkley told People magazine she had thought her days of posing in a bathing suit were over when she turned 30. But she said getting to pose with her daughters convinced her to do it again.

Brinkley first appeared on the cover of the Swimsuit issue in 1979.

Brinkley along with the other 2017 swimsuit models will be here in Houston for the 2017 VIBES by SI Swimsuit festival.

The highly anticipated event at Post HTX kicks off on Feb. 17. Its' a food festival followed by a VIP performance from R&B sensation Miguel.

On Saturday their is a lineup of local Houston musicians and a headlining performance by Grammy Award-winning producer and DJ Diplo.

Tickets for VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are ON SALE NOW and available for purchase at: sivibes.frontgatetickets.com.
Related Topics:
entertainmentsports illustratedNew York
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Could 'La La Land' win the 'Big Five' at the Oscars?
PHOTOS: Lady Gaga slept inside this Houston estate
Nick Viall talks love, breakdowns on 'The Bachelor'
Local students shine during Super Bowl
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3 tornadoes confirmed in southern Louisiana
Intruder kills man as girlfriend's 5 children sleep
Senate confirms Betsy DeVos as Education secretary
One dead as chopper crash lands into West Galveston Bay
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
Magazine shows Trump beheading Statue of Liberty
Parents name baby Tom Brady before Super Bowl
Show More
Theaters try new ways to lure movie-goers
Dumbbell and crowbar used in attempted bank burglary
'Top Chef' alum: Immigrants made America great
Racist posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
Are Amazon packages delaying your mail?
More News
Photos
This collection of Houston cars is unreal
Photos: Queen Elizabeth through the years
Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show
New England Patriots clinch SB51 victory in overtime
More Photos