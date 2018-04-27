PHOTO: 360 view of Hunter Hayes performance

Chris Young has just been announced to headline the city of Houston official Citgo Freedom Over Texas celebration on July 4th.This year Houstonians will celebrate more than three decades of July 4th music and fireworks on Buffalo Bayou.The giant celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park will have four stages for music. The festival, on Wednesday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m., is capped off by the legendary fireworks show.