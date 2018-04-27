HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Chris Young has just been announced to headline the city of Houston official Citgo Freedom Over Texas celebration on July 4th.
This year Houstonians will celebrate more than three decades of July 4th music and fireworks on Buffalo Bayou.
The giant celebration at Eleanor Tinsley Park will have four stages for music. The festival, on Wednesday, July 4, from 4 to 10 p.m., is capped off by the legendary fireworks show.
Tickets for the festival are $5 and on sale now.
If you've never been to Freedom Over Texas, here's a look at last year's celebration.
PHOTOS: Houstonians let freedom ring at CITGO Freedom Over Texas
PHOTO: 360 view of Hunter Hayes performance