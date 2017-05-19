HOLLYWOOD WRAP

'Bachelorette' host Chris Harrison dishes advice for Rachel Lindsay

EMBED </>More Videos

'The Bachelorette' host Chris Harrison dished out some advice for Rachel Lindsay. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
The next bachelorette Rachel Lindsay didn't find love last season with bachelor Nick Viall, but now she's in the driver's seat.

Lindsay's journey to find love kicks off again on "The Bachelorette" on Monday, but first, host Chris Harrison dished out some advice for her.

"She's very meticulous, she's a lawyer, so everything needs to fit in boxes and be controlled, but that's not how you fall in love," Harrison explained. "That's a very difficult thing for her to do and it was very challenging for me to try to peel her hands off the steering wheel sometimes. I was like, 'You've got to let go.'"

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmenthollywood wrapbachelorettebachelortelevisionreality televisionCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
Goldie Hawn, Kurt Russell share rare double Walk of Fame ceremony
'Scandal' celebrates 100 episodes; stars tease surprises
Rachel Lindsay excited to be 1st black 'Bachelorette'
Sound mixer is 21 times an Oscar bridesmaid
More hollywood wrap
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Cast of 'Pirates' walks the 'ocean carpet' in Hollywood
Abigail Breslin, Colt Prattes talk about starring in ABC's 'Dirty Dancing'
Jay Z and Beyonce's net worth tops $1 billion
Watch: Granny beats Chuck Norris
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Impregnated 12-year-old girl's parents say it was rape
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Diners maced in attempted robbery in Rice Village
Stormy weekend ahead in Houston
Texas Senate approves law banning texting while driving
The Woodlands sex assault suspect tied to 4th case
Driver hits and kills 91-year-old woman then takes off
Show More
Community rallies around police chief after motorcycle crash
Timeline of terror: The Woodlands sex assault cases
Thieves caught on camera stealing carts of baby formula
His Highness the Aga Khan awarded the 2017 President's Medal
Mother of 4 arrested in deadly Houston hit-and-run case
More News
Top Video
Cast of 'Pirates' walks the 'ocean carpet' in Hollywood
Teen paralyzed in accident dances at prom
Thieves caught on camera stealing carts of baby formula
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
More Video