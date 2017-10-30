Demi Lovato dressed as Selena for Halloween this year pic.twitter.com/P47qZB2FDy — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) October 29, 2017

When you're a celebrity, sometimes your best idea for a Halloween costume is ... another celebrity.Kim Kardashian and Jonathan Cheban dressed up as Sonny and Cher. Demi Lovato went as late Tejano singer Selena.But other celebrities went for a more fantastical costume, like Paris Jackson.'s own Princess Anna went as Elsa because, Kristen Bell wrote, her daughter insisted.Adele left fans guessing what her fabulous green ensemble was meant to be.Here are more of the best celebrity costumes so far.Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber asJason Derulo as the Night King fromUsher as Jules Winnfield fromDerek Hough as a Teddy Bear