Performers send prayers following reports of explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert

(@katyperry/Twitter)

Artists like Cher and Katy Perry are taking to Twitter to share their prayers following reports of an explosion and fatalities at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.



