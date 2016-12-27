Fisher died Tuesday at age 60. She had been taken to the hospital on Friday after going into cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.
no words #Devastated pic.twitter.com/R9Xo7IBKmh— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished.— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie— Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016
thoughts and prayers to Carrie Fisher's family— Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely.— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever.— Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016
"There is no room for demons, when you're already self-possessed." -Carrie Fisher— Uzo Aduba (@UzoAduba) December 27, 2016
Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace.— graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016
She was my first crush. Part of our collective childhood. She was gorgeous bold feisty & brilliant.... Rest In Peace Carrie Fisher. pic.twitter.com/x9yVuAC6H9— Sean Maguire (@sean_m_maguire) December 27, 2016
I met Carrie Fisher at a premiere once. She was kind and gracious, had her daughter with her.— Mara Wilson (@MaraWilson) December 27, 2016
R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself.— Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016
I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today!— Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016
2016 is killing me. So sad in one week losing two greats. First George Michael now Carrie fisher. So sad. I just can't ???! Rip both of you— AJ McLean (@skulleeroz) December 27, 2016
So so sad to hear about Carrie Fisher.— Grant Imahara (@grantimahara) December 27, 2016
Thank you Carrie Fisher for my childhood.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher spoke openly about her struggles w mental health. To me she was a hero - not only in the stars - but here on Earth as well. ?— Hannah Hart (@harto) December 27, 2016
Thoughts & prayers for #CarrieFisher 's friends & family. We've lost another icon. Hoping 2017 will be a better year for everyone.— Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) December 27, 2016
We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06— Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016
She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher— Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016
I'm sitting in stunned silence learning of the death of #CarrieFisher. In what has been a particularly sad year this may be the hardest. RIP— Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 27, 2016
#CarrieFisher was so witty and provocative and unrelentingly interesting. Goddamn, I loved her. Everyone did.— Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) December 27, 2016
Not Carrie Fisher. Just. Not. Carrie Fisher.— Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) December 27, 2016
Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP— h (@halsey) December 27, 2016