Celebrate the Texans victory with these freebies
It's the dream match-up that we've all been waiting for...Houston vs Dallas in the Superbowl! (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
When our Texans are victorious, we get to share in the glory and take home some cool freebies!

Here are just some of those awesome offers available to Houston Texans fans:
  • Free Subs: Wear your Texans gear and get a free Select sub at Firehouse Subs with the purchase of a drink and a bag of chips.
  • BOGO Burgers: Buy one, get one on Texans burgers at Fuddruckers every Tuesday this season--win or lose!
  • Coors Light buckets: Wear your Texans gear at Fuddruckers to get $15 Coors Light beer buckets on Tuesdays, too!
  • Free Monster Taco: When you drive through Jack in the Box, make sure to say the magic words "Touchdown for Tacos." Every game where the Texans score two touchdowns, customers get a free Monster Taco with purchase of a second item.
  • Free McNuggets: Download the McDonald's app and show the coupon to get a free 6-piece McNuggets with purchase. This offer is valid on the day after a Texans win.
  • 40% off clothes and more: Head to Palais Royal and say the phrase "Go Texans" to get 40 percent off one item.
  • Half off pizza: If you like Papa John's, you're going to love this deal. Use promo code "TEXANS" at check out online to get 50 percent off your pizza.
  • Free Drink Refill at Timewise: Purchase a players cup and get a free drink refill at Timewise convenience store locations.
  • Crave Cupcakes: Buy a cupcake at Crave Cupcakes the day after a Texans win and get another item for $1 (of equal or lesser value). Valid until 6 pm, in stores, while supplies last. One per person.


