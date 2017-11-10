ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

'Casablanca' returning to theaters for 75th anniversary

EMBED </>More Videos

Casablanca returns to Houston theatres for 75th anniversary (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Decades after 'Casablanca' debuted, fans will be able to see the iconic film in its return to theaters.

The film, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, is considered one of the best movies ever made.

Almost 700 theaters will play it again starting this weekend.

The film classic will be back on the big screen this Sunday Nov. 12th, and also next Wednesday Nov. 15th.

There are about a half dozen local theaters playing it on those dates.
You can find the full list here.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie theaterHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Honor our veterans with these free events
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
Meet the Joel Osteen lookalike who fooled everybody
WATCH LIVE TONIGHT: Walt Disney World Resort 'Frozen' castle lighting
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs appears in court
Police chief walks back drugs-on-grocery carts warning
Sears Midtown starts final liquidation sales today
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
5 things making it tough for drivers this weekend
Dad speaks after son's grilled cheese sandwich death
Humble HS honors veterans during ceremony
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
Show More
A fantastic Friday and great weather for our Veterans
Altuve sends Watt whiskey and thank you letter
New drivers license test to combat distracted driving
HISD approves 2018 school calendar
Teens make thousands running HS retail store
More News
Top Video
Four-year-old BFFs insist they are twins
HISD approves 2018 school calendar
DREAM JOB: Live in Cancun, snap pics, make $10k a month
Dad speaks after son's grilled cheese sandwich death
More Video