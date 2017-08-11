Britney Spears was forced to take an abrupt intermission during her Las Vegas show when a man rushed the stage mid-performance.The pop star was escorted off stage by security Wednesday night as her backup dancers tackled the fan, holding him down until security arrived.The man, 37-year-old Jesse Webb, was arrested and charged with trespassing.The show at Planet Hollywood later resumed.It was the singer's first performance since taking a break for the summer to tour in Asia.