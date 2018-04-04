ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

J.J. Watt and other fans react to last episode of HGTV's 'Fixer Upper'

EMBED </>More Videos

Fans react to last episode of 'Fixer Upper'

Popular HGTV show "Fixer Upper" has officially ended after just five seasons of home renovations.

The season finale was bittersweet for stars Chip and Joanna Gaines, but as the couple signed off on the show Tuesday night, they told their fans they're not going anywhere.

In an emotional post on social media, Joanna shared a picture from when the couple first filmed the pilot back in 2012 next to a picture from the last scene filmed late last year.



The last episode was full of fun surprises, including a special guest by Mike Herrera, the frontman of MXPX and his wife Holli.

Chip and Joanna have a spinoff called "Behind the Design." It premieres next Tuesday.

The couple is also expecting baby number five.

Fans reacted on social media after the last episode, with Houston Texans star J.J. Watt chiming in on the Twitter convo.

"Thanks to you, I now know what shiplap is and I desire to participate in a demo day. Thanks for taking us along on the journey," Watt tweeted.

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmenttelevisionhomecelebritytexasbuzzworthysocietyWaco
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Splitting Up Together': A comedy about divorce
'The Rock' opens up about his battle with depression
Review: ABC's new drama 'The Crossing' has binge-worthy feel
What you need to know before you cut the cord
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Strong winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport in SE Houston
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash
Firefighter helped save man's life in FB Live shooting
Victim's mother thinks Facebook Live shooting was intentional
YouTube shooter identified as disgruntled user of site
Astros championship ring embodies 'Houston Strong'
Show More
Astros carry Reddick's grand slam to win over Orioles
'A symbol of hope': MLK Jr.'s lasting impact on Houston
Digital Deal of the Day
The 3-step process that could help you ditch your debt
Witness: Bus driver fell asleep before deadly crash in Mexico
More News
Top Video
MICROBURST: How it damaged hangar near Hobby Airport
4 presumed dead in California Marine helicopter crash
Strong winds tear apart hangar near Hobby Airport in SE Houston
The 3-step process that could help you ditch your debt
More Video