Take a look back at some of the most talked-about moments of the BBMAs.
Drake wins big and spreads the love
CONGRATS, @Drake 🎉 "Views" was awarded the #BBMAs for Top Billboard 200 Album! 💽✨ pic.twitter.com/zAZWBmFMtp— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017
When it came to awards, it was all about Drake, who broke the record for most wins in a single year. After winning Top Billboard 200 Album, Drake gave a speech about how everyone should "show love while we're here."
He told Vanessa Hudgens she looked "incredible." He said he was a big fan of Ludacris "even though we don't always see eye to eye." He also had words of love for Nicki Minaj, Lil' Wayne, and his dad, calling him out for wearing a purple shirt and purple shoes.
As the show was in Las Vegas, Drake later went outside to give a dazzling performance from the Fountains of Bellagio.
💥 IT'S 💥 LIT 💥@Drake setting off the #BBMAs from the Bellagio Fountains! #DRAKExBBMAs pic.twitter.com/XrkhYoyPmP— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017
ARMY, you did it! YOU made this happen! @BTS_twt won Top Social Artist! 🏆 https://t.co/Xr9mjHt9OB #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/lBV9bpKaRz— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017
BTS, a Korean pop band that is massively popular on social media, won Top Social Artist after being the first K-Pop band to be nominated for a Billboard Music Award. The group had more than 300 million votes, Billboard said.
Celine Dion's classic song will go on and on
To honor the 20th anniversary of Titanic, Celine Dion gave a heart-stopping performance of "My Heart Will Go On."
🎶And my heart will go on and on🎶 #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/BqtOYtiVZI— billboard (@billboard) May 22, 2017
Her performance left fellow celebrities like Lea Michele and host Vanessa Hudgens emotional.
No words @celinedion @BBMAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/d2r0FrbA12— Lea Michele (@LeaMichele) May 22, 2017
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons asked the audience to pause and reflect in honor of fellow rocker Chris Cornell, who passed away on Thursday.
Imagine Dragons pays tribute to the late @chriscornell at the #BBMAs. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LrBZfRpiMw— BillboardMusicAwards (@BBMAs) May 22, 2017
"Soundgarden and Audioslave's Chris Cornell was a true innovator," he said. "Even though Chris is gone, his legacy endures."
Cher turns back time
This year's Icon Award went to Cher, who celebrated with a nostalgia-inducing performance of her hits "Believe" and "If I Could Turn Back Time."
Did we just step into a time machine?! 🔮 #IconCher https://t.co/UAPM1nQk7F pic.twitter.com/k4Ndht5NXG— GIPHY (@GIPHY) May 22, 2017
The legend turned 71 on Saturday.