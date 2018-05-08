MOVIE

Excellent News! 'Bill & Ted' Part 3 in the works

EMBED </>More Videos

'Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure' Part 3? Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are reportedly saying yes to this most excellent idea. (Orion Pictures)

HOLLYWOOD, California --
"Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" Part 3? The film franchise's stars, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, are reportedly saying "yes" to this most excellent idea. It's been nearly 30 years since the time-traveling teens first hit the big screen.

The Hollywood Reporter says a third Bill & Ted installment is firmly in the works. "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" hit theaters in 1989 and became a huge box office phenomenon. The new movie will be called "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and will focus on the iconic duo and their new roles as middle-aged dads.

"We couldn't be more excited to get the whole band back together again," said Reeves and Winter in a statement to THR. "Chris and Ed wrote an amazing script, and with Dean at the helm we've got a dream team!"
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmoviemovie newsmovie sequelsmoviesmovie theaterentertainmentu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MOVIE
FREE MOVIE! Watch "Selena" on Cinco de Mayo in Midtown
Chance to have lunch with Hugh Grant in Notting Hill
MOVIEPASS: "Unlimited movies in theaters for $9.95 a month is BACK."
Free AMC movie ticket with Coca-Cola purchase
More movie
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
2018 Houston Art Car Parade
VIDEO: Exclusive look at Met Gala Red Carpet
Solo: Special Screening Contest
'Dancing with the Stars' eliminates 2 more from roster
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man wanted for assaulting girl near La Porte library arrested
Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel hospitalized
HCC's Central campus will open Wednesday
Trump says he's withdrawing US for Iran nuclear accord
Sheriff honors deputies, civilian who saved dangling man
4.5-magnitude earthquake strikes in California
Driver crashes into home's garage in northwest Harris County
Texas family says washing machine exploded
Show More
Houston rapper Big T has died, reports say
Coach hospitalized with broken nose after hit with softball
'Golden State Killer' may have had an accomplice
Teen allegedly recruited classmates to smuggle drugs
Facebook Live shooting victim celebrates birthday
More News