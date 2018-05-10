Big T's widow says rapper saved her and their son's lives

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --The widow of Houston rapper Big T told Eyewitness News he used his last breath to save her and their son's lives.
Melanie Prejean remembered her husband Terence Prejean as a loving father. She said he'll be dearly missed. The 52-year-old leaves behind eight sons ranging in age from 18 to 35 years old.
Prejean told ABC13 Big T was driving her and their son home Sunday night on the freeway. She said it was around 11 p.m. She was asleep in the passenger seat. The son was asleep in the backseat.
"He said, 'Baby! Baby! I'm not feeling so well.' When he said that just from the sound of his voice, I awaken," said Prejean. "When he said those words, he just collapsed and his head went back. His head went back and his eyes closed."
Prejean said she struggled to stop the truck. She grabbed the steering wheel and reached for the brakes with her hands. They almost crashed out. Remarkably, she pulled the vehicle off onto the shoulder of the South Loop near Cresmont.
Prejean flagged down help, as her 18-year-old son called 911. She tried chest compressions on Big T. He died at Memorial Hermann Hospital at 1:40 a.m. on Monday.
The family said it's clear he suffered some type of medical emergency. They suspect a heart attack. The medical examiner is still working on an official cause of death.
The funeral for Big T has been set for this Saturday, May 12 at "The Villagio" located at 10901 Braes Bend Drive in Houston. The public is welcomed to attend. Big T's viewing starts at noon. The funeral service starts at 1 p.m.