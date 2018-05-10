ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Big T's widow says rapper saved her and their son's lives

EMBED </>More Videos

The widow of Houston rapper Big T told Eyewitness News he used his last breath to save her and their son's lives. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The widow of Houston rapper Big T told Eyewitness News he used his last breath to save her and their son's lives.

Melanie Prejean remembered her husband Terence Prejean as a loving father. She said he'll be dearly missed. The 52-year-old leaves behind eight sons ranging in age from 18 to 35 years old.

Prejean told ABC13 Big T was driving her and their son home Sunday night on the freeway. She said it was around 11 p.m. She was asleep in the passenger seat. The son was asleep in the backseat.

"He said, 'Baby! Baby! I'm not feeling so well.' When he said that just from the sound of his voice, I awaken," said Prejean. "When he said those words, he just collapsed and his head went back. His head went back and his eyes closed."

Prejean said she struggled to stop the truck. She grabbed the steering wheel and reached for the brakes with her hands. They almost crashed out. Remarkably, she pulled the vehicle off onto the shoulder of the South Loop near Cresmont.

Prejean flagged down help, as her 18-year-old son called 911. She tried chest compressions on Big T. He died at Memorial Hermann Hospital at 1:40 a.m. on Monday.

The family said it's clear he suffered some type of medical emergency. They suspect a heart attack. The medical examiner is still working on an official cause of death.

The funeral for Big T has been set for this Saturday, May 12 at "The Villagio" located at 10901 Braes Bend Drive in Houston. The public is welcomed to attend. Big T's viewing starts at noon. The funeral service starts at 1 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebrity deathsrappermusic newsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Fly to infinity and beyond in this Toy Story-themed plane
Royal wedding created by Legos in Great Britain
2018 Houston Art Car Parade
'Bill & Ted' Part 3 in the works
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Missing 12-year-old being held against her will, police say
Teen shot at bus dropoff in Missouri City
Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus
Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch
Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified
Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.
Car crashes off freeway overpass, killing 1
Officer fired after video showed him choking former Texans player
Show More
Package bomb detonates outside church in Beaumont
Katy ISD board could approve legal counsel for superintendent
Finding Rosemary
Missing Kansas girl found safe in Houston area
4-year-old fatally shoots himself as mother sleeps
More News