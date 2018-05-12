ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Houston rapper Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service

Houston rapper Big T remembered by family and friends at funeral service. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A funeral service was held Saturday afternoon for Houston rapper Big T.

Big T, notable for his hook on Lil' Troy's hit "Wanna Be a Baller," was laid to rest in southwest Houston.

Born Terence Prejean, Big T released a number of his own albums, including "Power Move" and "Million Dollar Hooks" in 2000 and 2001, respectively.

His wife, Melanie Prejean, told ABC13 that he used his last breath to save her and their son's lives.

Last Sunday, Big T was behind the wheel of his truck when his family believes he had a medical emergency. Melanie said she was able to pull the vehicle off onto the shoulder of the South Loop near Cresmont and get help.

The widow of Houston rapper Big T told Eyewitness News he used his last breath to save her and their son's lives.


Big T died on Monday at Memorial Hermann Hospital.

An official cause of death is pending.

Big T leaves behind his wife and eight adult sons.

