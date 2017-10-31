Bad horror movies you have to see

The Astros could win the World Series tonight, so a good chunk of Houston will not be watching any scary movies. However, for you Halloween die-hards here's a list of some horror movies so bad, they're kind of good.Think Hitchcock'smeets. The computer generated birds aren't striking fear in anyone's hearts, but they may tickle your funny bone.A vengeful killer snowman returns to kill people in the Caribbean. If that synopsis doesn't get you scrambling to rent this, I don't know what will.This movie is so bad, people sell out theaters to watch it. Seriously. There's even a documentary calledabout it.Ice-T stars in a movie that will have you saying, "How did this get made?"Giant, bloodthirsty rabbits terrorize a group of farmers. *SPOILER* Enormous bunnies are still pretty cute.Not even the star power of Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel can save this often cringeworthy movie.What could be more terrifying than one of the slowest creatures on the planet? It's campy, it's silly, and it doesn't take itself too seriously.Consistently near the top of every bad movie list, Plan 9 From Outer Space has reached legendary status.This movie is so bad, you may have to watch the Mystery Science Theater 3000 version just to make it all the way through.The original Jaws is heralded as one of the greatest scary movies of all time. Jaws 3-D, one of the worst. The star-studded cast made some great films, this was not one of them.