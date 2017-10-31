ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Bad horror movies you have to see

Check out our list of 'Best Worst Horror Movies' (KTRK)

The Astros could win the World Series tonight, so a good chunk of Houston will not be watching any scary movies. However, for you Halloween die-hards here's a list of some horror movies so bad, they're kind of good.

Birdemic: Shock and Terror
Think Hitchcock's The Birds meets Sharknado. The computer generated birds aren't striking fear in anyone's hearts, but they may tickle your funny bone.

Jack Frost 2: Revenge of the Mutant Killer Snowman
A vengeful killer snowman returns to kill people in the Caribbean. If that synopsis doesn't get you scrambling to rent this, I don't know what will.

Troll 2
This movie is so bad, people sell out theaters to watch it. Seriously. There's even a documentary called Best Worst Movie about it.

Leprechaun in the Hood
Ice-T stars in a movie that will have you saying, "How did this get made?"

Night of the Lepus
Giant, bloodthirsty rabbits terrorize a group of farmers. *SPOILER* Enormous bunnies are still pretty cute.

The Happening
Not even the star power of Mark Wahlberg and Zooey Deschanel can save this often cringeworthy movie.

Slugs
What could be more terrifying than one of the slowest creatures on the planet? It's campy, it's silly, and it doesn't take itself too seriously.

Plan 9 From Outer Space
Consistently near the top of every bad movie list, Plan 9 From Outer Space has reached legendary status.

Manos: The Hand of Fate
This movie is so bad, you may have to watch the Mystery Science Theater 3000 version just to make it all the way through.

Jaws 3-D
The original Jaws is heralded as one of the greatest scary movies of all time. Jaws 3-D, one of the worst. The star-studded cast made some great films, this was not one of them.

