ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Production suspended for 'Bachelor in Paradise' due to allegations of misconduct

By ABC7.com staff
Production has been suspended for reality show "Bachelor in Paradise" due to allegations of misconduct, Warner Bros. said in a statement Sunday.

"We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of 'Bachelor in Paradise' in Mexico," the statement read. "We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action."

The studio did not disclose details on what the allegations might be.

MORE: Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' season 4

Season four of "The Bachelor" spinoff show had recently begun filming and was scheduled to premiere on ABC on Aug. 8.

The cast is comprised of former fan favorites and controversial characters from "The Bachelor" franchise who are back looking for a second chance at love.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentbachelor in paradisethe bachelormisconductcelebrity
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jennifer Lawrence OK after both engines fail on private plane
Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial
Rock out! Metallica pop-up shop in Houston
Adam West, actor known for playing Batman, has died
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
High school coach killed in overnight wrong-way crash
Altercation inside Montrose Burger King caught on camera
Argument over money starts house fire, reports say
Sam Houston statue removal rumors spark protest
Video shows rescue of rape victim chained in container
Monkeys escape from enclosure at zoo
Jennifer Lawrence OK after both engines fail on private plane
Show More
Jimmy Carter shakes hands with everyone on his flight
Will he or won't he? Cosby could take stand at sex trial
Nick Gordon in court on domestic battery charge
PHOTOS: Fiers leads Astros over Angels 3-1
Father killed buying dog from Facebook ad
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 CMA Music Festival
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
More Photos