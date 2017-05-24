Ariana Grande cancels world tour stops through June 5

Ariana Grande's management team says she has suspended her world tour through June 5 in the wake of a suicide bombing at her concert in Manchester.The pop star, who was on a European leg of her "Dangerous Woman Tour," canceled stops scheduled for Thursday and Friday at the 02 Arena in London. She also canceled a May 28 stop in Antwerp, Belgium, concerts in Lodz, Poland on May 31 and June 1 as well as shows in Frankfurt, Germany on June 3, and Zurich on June 5.Grande, who reportedly is in Boca Raton, Florida with her family, has kept a low profile since Monday's blast, which killed 22, including an 8-year-old girl. She took to Twitter afterward to say she was "broken" and "i don't have words."So far, five arrests have been made in connection to the attack.The Greater Manchester Police said today a fifth person was arrested in Wigan, located about 25 miles west of Manchester."When arrested, the man was carrying a package which we are currently assessing," the police department tweeted. "A police cordon remains in place while this is carried out."On Tuesday, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May raised the country's threat level to critical - the highest of the United Kingdom's five threat levels - indicating that another attack may be imminent.Investigators on Tuesday identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber. He died at the scene.ISIS has claimed responsibility for the bombing.Officials said that 119 people went to hospitals after the bombing, 64 of them are being treated and 20 of those are in critical condition.