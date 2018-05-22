AMERICAN IDOL

'American Idol' reveals its winner during 2-hour music-filled finale

Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson braced themselves as the winner of "American Idol" was revealed.

LOS ANGELES --
The months-long journey to become the next "American Idol" ended Monday night.

The two-hour music-filled finale highlighted the judges' talents as we heard Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry sing. There were special guests, clip reels of special moments from throughout the season (and a great impression of Lionel Richie by Caleb Lee Hutchinson), as the show slowly built to the big reveal.

It was an hour and 15 minutes into the show when we saw our first real decision of the evening. The final three became the top two when Gabby Barrett was eliminated, leaving Caleb Lee Hutchinson and Maddie Poppe to vie for the coveted title of the next "American Idol."

Things start winding down about an hour and 45 minutes into the show, with host Ryan Seacrest, Caleb and Maddie on stage. Ryan let the cat out of the bag... no, not who won "Idol."

He said Caleb and Maddie are a couple! Then the two sang an adorable duet. They were also awarded with a trip to Disney's Aulani resort in Oahu.

Can they both win the title? But in the end only one of them won big.

Ryan reveals this year's "American Idol" is...Maddie Poppe!

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this station.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican idoltelevisionreality televisionABCsingingcompetition
AMERICAN IDOL
'American Idol' close to naming season winner
'American Idol's' Top 3 revealed
'Idol' contestant who forgot lyrics: 'I was giving (up) my spot'
'American Idol' finds its final five competitors
More american idol
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
'Dancing with the Stars' crowns its latest winner
Netflix says it has signed Barack and Michelle Obama
Living History: 'Hamilton' inspires Houston students to perform
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
'FOUR MINUTES': Sheriff reveals new details in Santa Fe timeline
J.J. Watt visits Santa Fe shooting survivors at hospital
'FOUR MINUTES': Details emerge in Santa Fe shooting timeline
Shooting victim's mother: "Know what your kid is doing"
More than 300 jobs up for grabs at Big Rivers water park
WOULD YOU FALL FOR IT? Fake utility workers at your home
Ex-HEB worker allegedly threatens 'bloodshed' against store
School threats likely to increase after Santa Fe shooting
Show More
Tree turned into art instead of axed after tangling in power lines
Print shop owner looks to make hometown "Santa Fe Strong"
Funeral arrangements for Santa Fe High School shooting victims
Governor plans talks in wake of Santa Fe HS shooting
Pastor of Santa Fe HS shooting victim says he died a hero
More News