AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS

American Music Awards show will include Whitney Houston tribute, K-Pop megastars' first U.S. TV performance

EMBED </>More Videos

Christina Aguilera will honor Whitney Houston and 25 years of ''The Bodyguard,'' Selena Gomez will debut a song and BTS will hit an American stage. Check out the American Music Awards performances. (Abdeljalil Bounhar/AP Photo|Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo)

The American Music Awards has a packed performance lineup, including a special tribute to Whitney Houston.

Christina Aguilera will commemorate the 25th anniversary of "The Bodyguard."

"Whitney said that Christina is without a doubt one of the best voices she enjoyed in this generation of music," her estate said in a statement to the AMAs. "We thank you with great joy!"

Other big performances include the U.S. television performance premiere of BTS, a mega-popular K-Pop band, and Selena Gomez's television debut of her new song "wolves."

Diana Ross, who is being honored with the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement, will also perform.

RELATED: Here are your 2017 AMAs nominees

Here's the full list of performers announced so far.

Christina Aguilera
BTS

Kelly Clarkson
Selena Gomez
Niall Horan
Imagine Dragons
Khalid

Demi Lovato
P!nk
Diana Ross

Check back here to see more performers as they're announced.

The 2017 American Music Awards will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentamerican music awardsABCtelevisionaward showsmusic
Load Comments
AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS
Here are your 2017 AMA nominations
Top AMA Moments
Here are your 2016 American Music Awards winners and nominees
Red carpet at the AMAs
More american music awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
'Casablanca' returning to theaters for 75th anniversary
Honor our veterans with these free events
'Magnum, P.I.' actor John Hillerman dies at 84
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Two hurt in explosion at Whitehall hotel in downtown
What really happened to the World Series trophy at gala
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs out on bond
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs appears in court
Police chief walks back drugs-on-grocery carts warning
Sears Midtown starts final liquidation sales today
Woman shot multiple times in Fort Bend County
Show More
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
5 things making it tough for drivers this weekend
Dad speaks after son's grilled cheese sandwich death
Humble HS honors veterans during ceremony
OJ Simpson banned from Las Vegas hotel after parole
More News
Top Video
HPD officer accused of stealing drugs out on bond
What really happened to the World Series trophy at gala
Louis C.K. admits to sexual misconduct allegations
Get your Astros fix at the Nutcracker Market
More Video