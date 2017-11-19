ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

AMAs honor first responders of recent tragedies in show open

Jamie Foxx, Kelly Clarkson and P!nk paid tribute to first responders to open the AMAs. (American Music Awards® clips provided by DCP Rights, LLC.)

The American Music Awards opened the night with a tribute to first responders of recent natural disasters and tragedies.

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx stood on stage with his family and first responders. He thanked them for their willingness to run towards the danger they faced.

Foxx gave a message of hope saying, "Together, we shall overcome the pain. Together, we can unite as a people and as a nation."

Foxx's introduction was followed by a powerful performance of R.E.M.'s Everybody Hurts by Kelly Clarkson and P!nk.

