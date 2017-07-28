Ain't no thing but FREE chicken wings

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 7/28 - 8/3:
Friday, July 28
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Food Truck Friday
507 6th St. N., Texas City
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
How Does it Work?
Niagara Bottling Plant, Missouri City
Get a free tour of Niagara Bottling Plant and get a behind the scenes look at the bottling process. Must RSVP for the tour.
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movies in the Park: Lego Batman
Centennial Park, Friendswood
Dusk
Vino and Vintage Vocals with Vino & Vinyl: Nightbird
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Home School on the Green - Spanish
La Centerra Central Green, Cinco Ranch
Learn Spanish for free in a class designed for school-aged children.
9:00 a.m.
Epilepsy Foundation Teen Art Therapy Program
Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Movie Night: Jurassic Park
The Square at Memorial City
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.
Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.
Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Brave
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 29
Momentum Indoor Climbing Katy
25410 Katy Mills Parkway, Katy
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.
The Pursuit Community Health Fair
Black Middle School, Houston
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Free Sandcastle Building Lessons
Stewart Beach, Galveston
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m.
Late Night Zumba in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Summer Food Truck Series
Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Float & Flick: Disney's Moana
The Club at New Territory
Dusk
Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie Night Series: Finding Dory
Memorial Hermann Pavilion at Pearland Town Center
Dusk
Rock the Plaza: T.M.I
City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Houston Fire Department
Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.
Houston Maritime Museum Family Day: America's Cup
Houston Maritime Museum
2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Yoga in the Park
Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.
Abrakadoodle Arts
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Circus Arts
The Square at Memorial City
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Gateway Fit Burn Boot Camp
Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.
The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 30
Last Chance Celebration Solarize Houston
Axelrad Beer Garden, Houston
Join the grassroots movement to bring clean energy to Houston.
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
BCO Gear Swap
Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Public Safety Open House: Fire Station #3
1522 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Sunday Night Live: Wayne Watson
City Centre Plaza
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Soccer Tots
The Square at Memorial City
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, July 31
R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Budget Workshops
Cane Room, Sugar Land City Hall
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
City Centre Running Club
Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria
5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Tuesday, August 1
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
Free Gardening Seminar
South Regional Library, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tribute Band Tuesdays: Best of Both Worlds
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, August 2
Race: The Power of an Illusion
Houston Baha'i Center, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Richard III
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
R.A.D. Class
La Porte Police Department
Free self-defense class for women.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m
9:50 a.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Let's Get Crafty
Memorial City Mall American Girl store
11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.
Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, August 3
Free Back-to-School Vaccinations
Children's Museum of Houston
Limited to 150 children each Thursday Free Family Night.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Houston Shakespeare Festival: Twelfth Night
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:15 p.m.
First Thursday Free Concert Series: The Peterson Brothers and Charlie & The Regrets
Heritage Place, Conroe
6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Toddler Music with Sessions
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Blogger Crawl at Market Street
9595 Six Pines Dr., The Woodlands
Enjoy an evening of shopping and styling with Houston's most-followed fashion bloggers.
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Back-to-School Haircuts
11310 Greens Crossing, Houston
Get a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.
9:50 a.m.
Rock the Row Concert Series: Danny Ray and the Acoustic Production
Hughes Landing, The Woodlands
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Disney Store Summer Play Days
Disney Store at Memorial City Mall
3:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: The Slags
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Smoked Wings
In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, Hooters is offering guests 10 free smoked wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. This deal is available at all participating Houston Hooters locations.
