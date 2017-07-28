Ain't no thing but FREE chicken wings

Here's what's free for the week of 7/28 - 8/3:Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.507 6th St. N., Texas City6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Niagara Bottling Plant, Missouri CityGet a free tour of Niagara Bottling Plant and get a behind the scenes look at the bottling process. Must RSVP for the tour.11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Centennial Park, FriendswoodDuskSugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.La Centerra Central Green, Cinco RanchLearn Spanish for free in a class designed for school-aged children.9:00 a.m.Epilepsy Foundation of Texas, Houston9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Disney Store at Memorial City Mall3:00 p.m.Market Square ParkThis informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.7:15 p.m.Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.Helen Hall LibraryFor children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Memorial City MallFace painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Discovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Five Points Town Plaza8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Downtown Aquarium, HoustonFree Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.The Square at Memorial City9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.25410 Katy Mills Parkway, Katy10:00 a.m. - 11:00 p.m.Black Middle School, Houston9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.Stewart Beach, Galveston11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. & 3:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Plaza at Smart Financial Centre, Sugar Land11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.The Club at New TerritoryDuskMemorial Hermann Pavilion at Pearland Town CenterDuskCity Centre7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green1:00 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.Houston Maritime Museum2:00 - 5:00 p.m.Elizabeth Glover Park, Houston11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Jones Reflection Pool, Hermann Park8:00 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Disney Store at Memorial City Mall3:00 p.m.Gateway Promenade at Memorial City Mall8:30 a.m. - 10:00 .a.m.Grogan's Mill Village Center8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Discovery GreenChildren learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Axelrad Beer Garden, HoustonJoin the grassroots movement to bring clean energy to Houston.4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Live Oak Bar & Grill, Houston8:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.1522 Sawdust Road, The Woodlands3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.City Centre Plaza5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Disney Store at Memorial City Mall3:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFree with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.37th Street and Seawall Blvd., GalvestonDuskKemah BoardwalkFree salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Historic Market Square Park8:00 a.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.La Porte Police DepartmentFree self-defense class for women.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Cane Room, Sugar Land City Hall7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Meet in front of Grimaldi's Pizzeria5:45 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Disney Store at Memorial City Mall3:00 p.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Deer Park Public Library10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.11310 Greens Crossing, HoustonGet a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m9:50 a.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.South Regional Library, The Woodlands5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Disney Store at Memorial City Mall3:00 p.m.Deer Park Public LibraryContact the library for hours.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.HPL Express Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 1 to 3.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.410 Bagby St., HoustonBuy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Levy Park11:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Houston Baha'i Center, Houston7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.La Porte Police DepartmentFree self-defense class for women.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.11310 Greens Crossing, HoustonGet a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.m9:50 a.m.Disney Store at Memorial City Mall3:00 p.m.Memorial City Mall American Girl store11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 - 5:30 p.m.Nature Discovery Center4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 3 to 5.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Children's Museum of HoustonLimited to 150 children each Thursday Free Family Night.5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater8:15 p.m.Heritage Place, Conroe6:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.9595 Six Pines Dr., The WoodlandsEnjoy an evening of shopping and styling with Houston's most-followed fashion bloggers.6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.11310 Greens Crossing, HoustonGet a free back-to-school hair cut for students under the age of 17. Parents can also get a free cut if they bring a donation of school supplies.9:50 a.m.Hughes Landing, The Woodlands7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Disney Store at Memorial City Mall3:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonEvent is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library, League City6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak treesLearn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St, Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St, Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.In honor of National Chicken Wing Day, Hooters is offering guests 10 free smoked wings with the purchase of any 10 wings. 