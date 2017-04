Actress Abigail Breslin revealed on Instagram that she was raped and now suffers from PTSD.Her social media post was in response to a commenter who wrote that "reported rapes are the only rapes that count."In the Instagram post, Breslin wrote that she didn't report the rape because the attacker was someone that she knew."I didn't want to view myself as a 'victim,' so I suppressed it and pretended it never happened," Breslin said.As a result of the rape, Breslin wrote that she was diagnosed with PTSD.