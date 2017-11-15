NEW YORK --Actor and former professional athlete Terry Crews publicly named for the first time the high-powered talent agent he claims groped him at an industry party and said he would "not be shamed" about the alleged assault.
"Back in February 2016, I was assaulted by Adam Venit, who is head of the Motion Picture Department at William Morris Endeavor, one of the biggest agencies in the world, period," Crews, 49, said on "Good Morning America." "He's connected to probably everyone I know in the business...I did not know this man. I have never had a conversation with him, ever."
Venit has represented stars including Adam Sandler, Eddie Murphy, Sylvester Stallone, Diane Keaton, Liam Hemsworth and Steve Martin.
Crews was with his wife, Rebecca King-Crews, at the party last year when he claims Venit began making tongue moves at him.
"I'm looking like, 'Is this a joke?'...It was actually so bizarre," Crews said. "He comes over to me. I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it and squeezes my genitals. I jump back like, 'Hey, hey.'...And he's still licking his tongue out and all this stuff and I go, 'Dude, what are you doing? What are you doing?' and then he comes back again. He just won't stop."
Crews claims he then pushed Venit away from him, causing Venit to bump into other partygoers.
"I have never felt more emasculated, more objectified. I was horrified," Crews said. "It's so bizarre. I wake up every morning wondering, 'Did this really happen?'"
Venit did not respond to requests for comment from ABC News, but William Morris Endeavor confirmed to ABC News that "Adam Venit was suspended following the internal investigation into the matter."
Crews filed a police report Nov. 8 claiming to be a victim of a crime.
"People need to be held accountable," Crews said. "This is the deal about Hollywood. It is an abuse of power. This guy, again, he's one of the most powerful man in Hollywood and he looked at me at the end as if, 'Who is going to believe you?'"
