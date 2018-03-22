ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Frank Avruch, actor known for playing Bozo the Clown, dies at 89

EMBED </>More Videos

Frank Avruch, actor known for playing Bozo the Clown, dies at 89

BOSTON, Massachusetts --
Longtime Boston television personality and entertainer Frank Avruch, who was the star of the popular children's TV program "Bozo the Clown," has died. He was 89.

Avruch died Tuesday at his Boston home from heart disease, his family said in a statement to WCVB-TV.

Avruch played Bozo the Clown from 1959 to 1970, a clown character particularly popular in the U.S. in the 1960s because of widespread franchising in television. Avruch became the first nationally-syndicated Bozo the Clown.

"He had a heart of gold," manager Stuart Hersh told The Associated Press on Wednesday, "He brought the Bozo the Clown character to life better than anyone else's portrayal of Bozo the Clown."

Avruch also was a contributor to WCVB-TV for more than 40 years as a host of "Man About Town" and "The Great Entertainment."

He was an active philanthropist and a board member of UNICEF'S New England chapter. He toured the world performing as Bozo the clown for UNICEF.

"He touched so many people with his portrayal," Hersh said.

Avruch is survived by his wife Betty, two sons Matthew and Steven and several grandchildren.

"While it's hard to say goodbye, we celebrate the legacy of joy and laughter he brought to millions of children around the world as Bozo the Clown on TV and as a UNICEF Ambassador and later as host of Channel 5's Great Entertainment and Boston's Man About Town," Avruch's family said in a statement to the station. "Our dad loved the children of all ages who remembered being on his show and was always grateful for their kind words. We will miss him greatly."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentclownsobituarycelebrity deathsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Queen Latifah's mom, Rita Owens, has died
NSYNC to reunite for Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony
Popular video game comes to life in Houston tonight
Harassment lawsuit filed against actor Fred Savage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mandatory cleanup hours away at Wheeler homeless encampment
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
Vegas gunman seen mostly alone in days before massacre
Family mourns nurse killed outside Montrose bar
Show More
Wild chase sparked by newlywed allegedly threatening wife
CASUAL COP: Who is the guy in plaid shorts during chase?
Pooja's Great India Adventure
Did NASA photograph an 'alien skeleton' on Mars?
Austin bombing suspect's home search ends
More News
Top Video
Rockets overcome cold shooting night in OT win vs. Pistons
Golf course's transformation to botanic garden angers residents
Officer receives highest Baytown PD honor after attack
Fighting the blaze: A look from inside a building fire
More Video