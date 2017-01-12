ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Actor Idris Elba raffles off Valentine's Day date for charity
Valentine's Day is a little over a month away and a Hollywood heart-throb is trying to land a Valentine's date while raising money for a good cause at the same time.

Valentine's Day is a little over a month away and a Hollywood heart-throb is trying to land a valentine's date while raising money for a good cause at the same time.

British actor Idris Elba caused an internet frenzy Tuesday when he released a viral video, somewhat tongue in cheek, giving ladies a taste of what it would be like to date him.

The catch? You have to make an online donation to an international charity that helps educate school girls in West Africa,.

The winner gets an all expense paid trip to Britain to be wined and dined by Elba himself for Valentine's Day.
