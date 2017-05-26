HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 5/26 - 6/1:
Friday, May 26
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Homeschool Entrepreneurs Expo
St. Timothy Lutheran Church, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Newton the Dragon Show
Sugar Land Town Square
Enjoy some family "edutainment" with Newtown the Dragon.
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Secret Life of Pets
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Movies in May: Secret Life of Pets
Heritage Place, Conroe
8:15 p.m.
Family Movie Night: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kingwood High School Choir Megawatts
Kingwood Town Center Park
7:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Concerts in the Park: Adrians Fault
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Spring Concert Series: Alzane & Texas Trail Band
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents Dancin' in the Street: Motown & More Revue
6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
8:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: Nightbird
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Remington College Free Prom Makeovers
Remington College Greenspoint Campus and Cleveland Campus
Free prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.
Tyke Hike
Baytown Nature Center
Educational program for preschool aged children.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Critical Mass
Market Square Park
This informal bike group meets the last Friday every month to ride around the city and raise awareness and advocate for a bike-friendly city. All bikers are welcome.
7:15 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 27
Yoga with Lululemon
800 Town & Country Blvd., Houston
8:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
Kingwood Arts and Crafts Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Purposed Play at the Park
Oyster Creek Park
11:00 a.m.
Garden Work Day
Sheldon Lake State Park, Houston
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Live Music: ZZ Roxx
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Music in the Plaza with Fresh Start Band
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents Dancin' in the Street: Motown & More Revue
6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
8:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Free Outdoor Movie: Star Wars: The Force Awakens
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
Dusk
Tai Chi
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
8:30 a.m.
Live Music: Rom Ryan
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pilates in the Park
Historic Market Square Park
10 a.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Live at Night Waterway Square Music Series - Brenda Guy The One Woman Show
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 28
Memorial Day Country Market at Three Acres Food Truck Park
Three Acres Food Truck Park, Santa Fe, TX
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Memorial Day Weekend at the Pool
Hometown Heroes Park, League City
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Memorial Day Weekend at the Pool
Walker Street, League City
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Galveston Family Beach Challenge
Stewart Beach, Galveston
Get your family and join in on some friendly competitions.
11:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Family Concert & Picnic
Oyster Creek Park
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
A Day of Service
City Centre Plaza
Joinh Pines Presbyterian Church for an evening of service and fun in honor of Memorial Day.
5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Live music at CityCentre: Heart to Heart
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Monday, May 29
Memorial Day Ceremony
Fairview Cemetery, League City
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Sesquicentennial Pool Free Swimming
Behind City Hall, Friendswood
1:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Memorial City Gang Memorial Day Program of Remembrance
Memorial City Mall Food Court
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Memorial Day in Memorial City
The Square at Memorial City
Enjoy a patriotic party complete with a flag presentation, live music and hot dogs.
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Freedom Flow on the Square
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Sugar Land Memorial Park
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Memorial Day Ceremony
Veteran's Memorial adjacent to Friendswood City Hall
10:00 a.m.
Live music at CityCentre: Almost Endless Summer
CityCentre Houston
4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 30
Avanti Senior Living at Augusta Pines Open House
24520 Community Center Drive, Spring
4:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Story Time at the La Porte Community Library
La Porte Community Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Tuesday Tunes: JJ Essen
Live music on the lawn at Greenstreet, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
8:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Toddler Tuesdays at Discovery Green: Oh, the Places You'll Go
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Swingin' Seniors Square Dance Club
Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 31
Houston Outdoors LIVE: Stand Up Paddleboarding 101 by BCO & HTXO
288 Lake
4900 Schurmier Rd., Houston
Party on the Plaza: Nick Gaitan w/ Nico Diaz
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Mother Goose Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.
Thursday, June 1
Swing, Jive and Pop! Into Dance
Miller Outdoor Theater
11 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Program is free for ages 12 and younger or anyone who paid for admission to the museum.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Live Music on The Lawn: DJ Taboo
GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Central Park Concert Series: Rat Ranch
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Texas Flood
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Toddler Music with Sessions
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Luke Winslow-King / Kris Lager Band Classic
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Menu Item
Join the Chili's rewards program and get enough points to enjoy a free menu item.
Free Tableside Guacamole
Join the Uncle Julio's Mexican loyalty program and get some free guac.