HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 6/2 - 6/8:
Friday, June 2
Giving Spirits Concert benefitting Hope for Three
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Olympic Day Free BMX Racing
Katy BMX, 4603 Schlipf Rd.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music and kids activities followed by the free movie Sing.
5:00 p.m.
Sizzling Summer Dance
Miller Outdoor Theatre
8:30 p.m.
Compagnie XY
Avenida Plaza, Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
New Rec Center Open House & Movie Series
6464 Creekside Forest Drive, The Woodlands
Open house activities followed by a free screening of The Jungle Book in the amphitheater.
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Trolls
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Brazos Valley All Stars
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Concerts in the Park: Mango Punch
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 3
Whataburger Fan Appreciation Event
2801 Hawy 36 South, Brenham, TX location only
1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Extreme Weather Ready Expo
George R. Brown Convention Center, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
National Trails Day
Heritage Park, League City
9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Galveston ArtWalk
Various downtown Galveston locations
National Learn to Row Day
Oyster Creek Boathouse
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Lyrics & Lawn Games
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Tree ID Walk
Nature Discovery Center (meet on the Nature Center front porch)
10:00 a.m.
Accordion Kings & Queens
Miller Outdoor Theatre
7:00 p.m.
School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music, creature encounters, activities and movie screening of The Secret Life of Pets.
12:00 p.m.
Coffee & Cars
South parking lot near the Memorial City Mall food court entrance
8:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Texas! Camping Basics
Houston Willowbrook REI
2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
31st Annual AIA Sandcastle Competition
East Beach, Galveston, TX
9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Compagnie XY
Avenida Plaza, Discovery Green
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green: Secret Life of Pets
Discovery Green
8:45 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie Night: Moana
Memorial Hermann Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 4
Every Purpose Under the Heaven
Morris Cultural Arts Center at Houston Baptist University
7:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Sandcastle Building Lessons
Stewart Beach, Galveston
11:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
School's Out Summer Bash
Kemah Boardwalk
Free music and kids activities followed by the free movie Grease
12:00 p.m.
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Second Baptist 'Praise in the Park'
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, June 5
How Does it Work?
Streets Building A, Missouri City
Tour the Missouri City Public Works Department and Animal Shelter
10:00 a.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Astros Game Night on the Big Screen TV
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Law Line Presented by Woodlands Bar Association
281-645-6344
Free legal advice and general information about things like bankruptcy, family law, criminal law and more.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6
Smart Pawz
6922 Katy Road, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Cardboard Sculpture
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 6 to 12.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Free Gardening Seminar
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 7
Houston Outdoors LIVE - Backpacking 101 by BCO & HTXO
Eleanor Tinsley Park, Houston
6:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Afternoon with an Expert: Joint Pain
Rec & Tennis Center, Missouri City
12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Gator Tails
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Party on the Plaza: Ishi w/ Romina Von Mohr
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on the Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Once On This Island
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Thursday, June 8
HTXO Full Moon Hike
Memorial Park Rugby Fields
7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Once On This Island
Miller Outdoor Theatre
11:00 a.m.
Throwback Thursday Movie Nights: E.T.
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Premiere Cinemas Summer Kids Fest: Ice Age Collision Course
Pearland Premiere Cinema 6
10:00 a.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Paper Art Around the World
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Escape
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Leyla McCalla / Chubby Knuckle Choir
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
BOGO Donuts
Weights + Measures Bake Shop, Houston
Friday is National Donut Day and Weights + Measures Bake Shop is offering buy one get one free donuts starting at 7 a.m. while supplies last.
Free Donut
Participating Dunkin Donuts locations are offering one free donuts to customers with the purchase of any beverage on Friday for National Doughnut Day.
Free Doughnut
Krispy Kreme is offering customers one free doughnut, no purchase necessary, for National Doughnut Day.
