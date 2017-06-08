ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

8 things to do with your best friend in Houston

A red button near Buffalo Bayou can give Houstonians and visitors quite the surprise

We have Mother's Day, Father's Day and even National Siblings Day, but did you know there's a day to honor your support system that doesn't share your DNA? Best Friend Day is celebrated nationally on June 8.

Sure, you and your best friend can have fun doing nothing, but they're also your favorite person to have adventures with. For those adventurous days, we have a few suggestions.
  1. Watch the sunset at "Twilight Epiphany"
    2. Sunsets aren't just for lovers. James Turrell's "Twilight Epiphany" Skyspace is located at Rice University. Constructed of grass, concrete, stone and composite steel, the structure is equipped with an LED light sequence that projects onto the ceiling and through an aperture in the 72-foot square knife-edge roof just before sunrise and at sunset.
  2. Visit elephant best friends at the Houston Zoo
    3. On Best Friends Day, the Houston Zoo is hosting a housewarming party for elephant best friends, Thai and Baylor. You can visit them at their new state-of-the-art bachelor pad anytime during zoo hours!

  3. Turtle Races at Little Woodrow's
    4. Don't let the fable of the tortoise and the hare fool you, slow and steady doesn't win this race. The turtles are surprisingly fast and the first one to reach the outside of a circle on the turtle race mat, wins.

    Expect hilarity, special drinks, DJ tunes, and laughs, every Thursday at Little Woodrow's in Midtown.

  4. Make the Bayou Burp
    5. Over Buffalo Bayou and under the Preston St. bridge, a civic art installation can give those who dare to push it quite the surprise. Its red button isn't advertised, but it asks visitors to follow their impulses and find out for themselves.

  5. Celebrate like a Brit
    6. Is your best friend an Anglophile? Try the Black Labrador! In addition to typical English food, you can sit by the fireplace or on the patio with a cup of tea or a pint of your favorite beer. Challenge your best friend on their oversized outdoor chessboard or a game of darts.

  6. Paint together with a drink in your hand
    7. Sip your favorite beverage and enjoy step-by-step instruction on how to create a masterpiece. Each of the locations at Painting with a Twist have different paintings so there's something for everyone.
    To register click here.
  7. "Dark Side of the Moon" at the Planetarium
    8. Does your best friend love the golden age of rock? Pink Floyd's legendary album returns, using all the capacities of the Museum of Natural Science's high-definition, full-dome video system. Fantastic sound and incredible images create an unforgettable experience. Members: $4. Adult Tickets: $9.

    For more details click here.
  8. Visit Houston's Murals
    9. If your best friend is also your Instagram boyfriend, Houston has plenty of murals that are Instagram gold.

    Some of the favorites are the "Biscuit Paint Wall" at 1435 Westheimer Road, "Houston is Inspired" at 313 Travis Street, "Preservons la Creation" at 2800 San Jacinto Street, and "Your Outlook on Life" at 800 Town and Country Blvd.

