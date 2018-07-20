3 solid deals for active children in Houston

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Up to 46 percent off at Pump It Up
Let the kids burn off some extra energy at Pump It Up. The indoor playground full of inflatable attractions is currently slinging punch cards for 10 "Open Jumps" for nearly half off. Parents are welcome to jump, bounce and slide alongside their children, or relax in the lounge while the venue's Super Star teams supervises.
Where: 23810 Highway 59 N, Kingwood; or 536 Sawdust Road, Spring
Where: 23810 Highway 59 N, Kingwood; or 536 Sawdust Road, Spring
Up to 91 percent off classes at Kids Love Martial Arts
Help your children develop focus, confidence, self-discipline and self-defense skills through classes at Kids Love Martial Arts. The studio is currently offering 10- and 20-class passes for $20 and $35 -- a 90 percent discount off the regular prices. Each pass includes the initiation fee, one or two private lessons and the uniform.
Where: 10120 Hammerly Blvd., Springwoods Center
Where: 10120 Hammerly Blvd., Springwoods Center
Up to 33 percent off horseback riding Lessons at Magic Moments Stable
Budding equestrians can boost or acquire new horseback riding skills with help from private lessons at Magic Moments Stables in Sherwood Estates. Students can learn the art of training and riding Arabian horses through one, two or three one-hour private lessons -- which, for a limited time, are being offered for up to 33 percent off.
Where: 1726 Upland Drive, Sherwood Estates
Where: 1726 Upland Drive, Sherwood Estates