Mary J. Blige, Paramore and PJ Masks coming to Smart Financial Centre

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
R&B, pop and superheroes are all coming to Sugar Land for three new performances at the Smart Financial Centre.

Nine-time Grammy award-winning artist Mary J. Blige announced dates for her "Strength of a Woman" tour, with a stop at the Smart Financial Centre.

The multi-platinum R&B artist will perform in Sugar Land on Aug. 25 at 8 p.m.

Blige recently released her "Strength of a Woman" album that debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's R&B album chart.

Tickets go on sale May 19.

In September, Paramore will be taking over the Smart Financial Centre with "Tour Two." The pop band just celebrated their release of their fifth album "After Laughter."

Parmore will perform in Sugar Land Sept. 29 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 24 at 10 a.m.

And for the kiddos, the Smart Financial Centre will host "PJ Masks Live! Time to be a Hero." It's described as a fully immersive musical production.

The live show is based on the Disney Junior TV series.

PJ Masks will be at the Smart Financial Centre Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale May 19 at 10 a.m.

Learn more about what's happening at the Smart Financial Centre on the website.

