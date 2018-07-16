ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 hot live shows in Houston this week

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From EDM to '80s new-wave, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

---

Meaux Green at Stereo Live





This Thursday, catch Meaux Green at Stereo Live. With a background in hip-hop and plenty of sell-out shows and viral releases under his belt, the Miami native is a coveted player in the trap, bass and house scenes.

When: Thursday, July 19, 10 p.m.- Friday, July 20, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission with express entry

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Matthew Dunn at Gravity Midtown





One of Houston's most established DJs takes the stage at Gravity Midtown this Friday night. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Matthew Dunn will take the crowd on a multi-genre journey through his favorite music spanning the entire length of his DJ career.

When: Friday, July 20, 9 p.m.- Saturday, July 21, 2 p.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200
Price: $5 for 21+; $10 for 18+

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Strangelove at House of Blues





Also this Friday: Snag free tickets to see the beloved Depeche Mode tribute band Strangelove at House of Blues. Strangelove recreates the '80s new-wave band's famed theatrical concert experience -- including the costume changes and multiple screen projections -- to take audiences through Depeche Mode's decades-spanning career.

When: Friday, July 20, 8 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.
Price: Free (regularly $16)

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
