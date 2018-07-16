3 hot live shows in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Meaux Green at Stereo Live
This Thursday, catch Meaux Green at Stereo Live. With a background in hip-hop and plenty of sell-out shows and viral releases under his belt, the Miami native is a coveted player in the trap, bass and house scenes.
When: Thursday, July 19, 10 p.m.- Friday, July 20, 2 a.m.
Where: Stereo Live, 6400 Richmond Ave.
Price: Free with RSVP; $5 general admission with express entry
Matthew Dunn at Gravity Midtown
One of Houston's most established DJs takes the stage at Gravity Midtown this Friday night. From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., Matthew Dunn will take the crowd on a multi-genre journey through his favorite music spanning the entire length of his DJ career.
When: Friday, July 20, 9 p.m.- Saturday, July 21, 2 p.m.
Where: Gravity Midtown, 2401 S. Main St., Suite 200
Price: $5 for 21+; $10 for 18+
Strangelove at House of Blues
Also this Friday: Snag free tickets to see the beloved Depeche Mode tribute band Strangelove at House of Blues. Strangelove recreates the '80s new-wave band's famed theatrical concert experience -- including the costume changes and multiple screen projections -- to take audiences through Depeche Mode's decades-spanning career.
When: Friday, July 20, 8 p.m.
Where: House of Blues Houston, 1204 Caroline St.
Price: Free (regularly $16)
