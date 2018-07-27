ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 fun stage productions in Houston this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

3 stage events you should see this weekend

By Hoodline
If you're a theater fan, mark your calendars: There's plenty to do when it comes to stage performances in Houston this weekend. From a God-fearing comedy to an old-fashioned melodrama, read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

'God's Favorite' at A.D. Players Theater





Get a good laugh while testing your morality at "God's Favorite," running this weekend and next at A.D. Players Theater. The play follows Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin, a God-fearing man with a high-maintenance wife, ungrateful children and wisecracking household help. He thinks his life can't get any worse until he receives a visit from a messenger of God who'll test his faith in new ways and report back to "the Boss."

For a limited time, Goldstar is offering tickets for 50 percent off.

When: Friday, July 27-Saturday, Aug. 4; various times
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'She Was Only Marginally Modest' at Theatre Suburbia





Theater Suburbia brings the old-fashioned melodrama "She Was Only Marginally Modest" to the stage this and next weekend. The production features a dastardly villain, a dashing hero and a chaste young heroine, and no shortage of puns and punches.

Even better: There's still time to score half-priced tickets.

When: Friday, July 27-Sunday, Aug. 5; various times
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Festival of Originals at Theatre Southwest





Dive into original works at the Festival of Originals at Theater Southwest. Running this weekend and next, the festival will feature five original plays directed by five different directors and starring five different casts.

When: Friday, July 27-Saturday, Aug. 4; various times
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
SPONSORED: The Houston Symphony
SPONSORED: Tony Bennett In Concert Contest
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
'I will keep fighting': Demi Lovato releases statement after overdose
Kylie Jenner enjoys Shipley Do-Nuts while in Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News