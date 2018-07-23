ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

3 can't-miss live music events in Houston this week

Three live music events you don't want to miss

By Hoodline
If you love live music, there's no time like the present when it comes to getting out and about in Houston. From a free Latin music showcase to an electronic foam party, here are the local shows worth checking out this week.

Miller Lite Conciertos Originales at Revention Music Center





Miller Lite Conciertos Originales returns to Houston this Wednesday for an evening of live music and ice-cold beer. Now in its fifth year, the event will feature a lineup of artists dominating the Latin music charts: Banda El Recodo, Voz de Mando, Regulo Caro and La Adictiva Banda de San Jose de Mesillas.

When: Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m.- Thursday, July 26, 12 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Electric Foam at Stereo Live





Get amped up at the wet and wild Electric Foam party at Stereo Live this Friday night. The night's featured artist: Kap Slap. The internationally known DJ from Lexington specializes in dubstep and house.
When: Friday, July 27, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 28, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.

Paul Oakenfold at Cle





Cle's pool party series continues this Sunday with an appearance by Paul Oakenfold. The English record producer and tranceDJ is a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee. Throughout his career, he's remixed hundreds of world-famous voices, including Madonna, Britney Spears, U2 and The Rolling Stones.

When: Sunday, July 29, 2-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
