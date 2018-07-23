3 can't-miss live music events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Miller Lite Conciertos Originales at Revention Music Center
Miller Lite Conciertos Originales returns to Houston this Wednesday for an evening of live music and ice-cold beer. Now in its fifth year, the event will feature a lineup of artists dominating the Latin music charts: Banda El Recodo, Voz de Mando, Regulo Caro and La Adictiva Banda de San Jose de Mesillas.
When: Wednesday, July 25, 7 p.m.- Thursday, July 26, 12 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Electric Foam at Stereo Live
Get amped up at the wet and wild Electric Foam party at Stereo Live this Friday night. The night's featured artist: Kap Slap. The internationally known DJ from Lexington specializes in dubstep and house.
When: Friday, July 27, 10 p.m.- Saturday, July 28, 2 a.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.
Paul Oakenfold at Cle
Cle's pool party series continues this Sunday with an appearance by Paul Oakenfold. The English record producer and tranceDJ is a three-time Grammy Award and two-time World Music Awards nominee. Throughout his career, he's remixed hundreds of world-famous voices, including Madonna, Britney Spears, U2 and The Rolling Stones.
When: Sunday, July 29, 2-8 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets.