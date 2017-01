Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 - Brandon Rhyder

Sat., Feb. 18, 2017 - Sugar Ray

Sat., Feb. 18, 2017 - Electric Mardi Gras: Tropkillaz and Bright Lights

Sun., Feb. 19, 2017 - La Mafia

Friday, Feb. 24, 2017 - Country Night: Stoney LaRue and Mike Ryan

Organizers of Mardi Gras Galveston have just announced this year's headliners.This year, partygoers can enjoy performances by Sugar Ray, La Mafia and 34 other acts on two stages.Galveston's Mardi Gras celebration runs from February 17-28.