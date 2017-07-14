13-year-old throws Jimmy Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah

A 13-year-old boy from Pennsylvania is living out his dreams on late night TV.He threw a Jimmy Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah.Since Kimmel couldn't go to Pennsylvania for the celebration, he sent an ice sculpture shaped after his security guard sidekick, Guillermo, as well as a taped message for Will Rubin.Thursday night, Kimmel talked with Will on his show until the two were interrupted. Kimmel joked he wouldn't sue Will for using his likeness and agreed to settle for half the amount of money his grandparents gave him for his bar mitzvah.