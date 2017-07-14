ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

13-year-old throws Jimmy Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah

EMBED </>More Videos

13-year-old throws Jimmy Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah

PENNSYLVANIA (KTRK) --
A 13-year-old boy from Pennsylvania is living out his dreams on late night TV.

He threw a Jimmy Kimmel-themed bar mitzvah.

Since Kimmel couldn't go to Pennsylvania for the celebration, he sent an ice sculpture shaped after his security guard sidekick, Guillermo, as well as a taped message for Will Rubin.

Thursday night, Kimmel talked with Will on his show until the two were interrupted. Kimmel joked he wouldn't sue Will for using his likeness and agreed to settle for half the amount of money his grandparents gave him for his bar mitzvah.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentjimmy kimmelu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Beyonce posts photo of newborn twins
FREE cone and a chance to win free soft serve for life
STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins
Donnie Wahlberg leaves $2K tip at NC Waffle House
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Miracle mechanics change lives one car at a time
EXCLUSIVE: First-hand look at crime in Third Ward
SUV wedged under train and dragged in La Marque
Another round of storms Friday
STOP THE WORLD: Beyonce shares first photo of twins
3 arrested after N. Houston pawn shop heist
Woman walking on Montgomery Co. road struck and killed
Show More
Hit-and-run driver slams into Pasadena home
2 kids found unconscious in car in Pearland garage
Which doughnut shop is Houston's favorite?
Crash leaves eels and slime all over Oregon highway
Former deputy constable charged with sexual assault
More News
Top Video
Woman walking on Montgomery Co. road struck and killed
Hit-and-run driver slams into Pasadena home
3 arrested after N. Houston pawn shop heist
Which doughnut shop is Houston's favorite?
More Video