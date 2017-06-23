Here's what's free for the week of 6/23 - 6/29:Cactus Music, Houston4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.The Pavilion, The Woodlands8:00 p.m.Southdown Park7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.http://www.discoverygreen.com/rainbowJAM Park 3705 Lyons5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Green Street8:00 p.m.Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.Helen Hall LibraryFor children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Sugar Land town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor TheatreTicketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.8:30 p.m.9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Memorial City MallFace painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Discovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Five Points Town Plaza8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Downtown Aquarium, HoustonFree Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Southdown Park, Pearland7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.25330 Richard Rd, Spring22556 Tomball Pkwy., Houston9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.Kirby Icehouse, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Cane Island Amenity Village, Katy7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.2245 West Alabama, Houston2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Washington-on-the-Brazos10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.Grogan's Mill Village Center8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.Houston Maritime MuseumAdmission to the museum is free all day on Family Days.2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.HPL Express Discovery Green1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.1802 Yale St., Houston10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor TheatreTicketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.8:30 p.m.Waterway Square, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music, dancing and fun for the whole family.6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery GreenGirlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Discovery GreenChildren learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.8th Wonder Brewery, HoustonFeaturing appearances by Paul Wall, Lil Keke, J-Dawg, Dat Boi T and more!12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.Sawdust Road Baptist Church, Spring7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.24520 Community Center Drive, Spring1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Jones Lawn, Discovery Green2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonFree with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.The Plaza at City Centre5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.37th Street and Seawall Blvd., GalvestonDuskKemah BoardwalkFree salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Historic Market Square Park8:00 a.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater11:00 a.m.Mercer Botanic Gardens10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Becks Prime, Memorial Park Location6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.24520 Community Center Drive, Spring1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Helen Hall LibraryCreate a dish made with Ramen to be tasted by the judges. Best dish gets a prize!3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.Market Square Park6:00 p.m.Miller Outdoor Theater11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public LibraryContact the library for hours.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.HPL Express Discovery Green10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 1 to 3.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.410 Bagby St., HoustonBuy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Levy Park11:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonChildren up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonRecommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Doc's Motorworks Bar & Grill6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Kemah Boardwalk8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 - 5:30 p.m.Nature Discovery Center4:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.1201 Fannin St., Houston6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas CityRecommended for ages 3 to 5.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Houston-Galveston Area Council5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Deer Park Public Library3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m.Deer Park Public Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.The Museum of Fine Arts, HoustonEvent is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Helen Hall Library, League City6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Central Park, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak treesLearn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St, Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St, Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.Participating Nothing Bundt Cake LocationsValid through 6/24. Must have coupon to receive offer.