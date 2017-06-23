FREE STUFF

Nothing 'bundt' freebies for your week

This Jan. 25, 2016 photo shows sour cream cinnamon coffee cake in Concord, N.H. This Bundt-style cake is from a recipe by Katie Workman. ((AP Photo/Matthew Mead))

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 6/23 - 6/29:

Friday, June 23
Jon Wolfe In-Store Performance
Cactus Music, Houston
4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Featured Friday: Native Americans in Texas
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

NOLA Nights with Rouxpour
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

The Texas Music Festival Orchestra
The Pavilion, The Woodlands
8:00 p.m.

Pearland Concerts in the Park: City Nights
Southdown Park
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Land Rover Houston Central's Rainbow on the Green presented by Legacy Community Health
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
http://www.discoverygreen.com/rainbow

Fresh Fridays After Five Summer Music Series
JAM Park 3705 Lyons
5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Friday Flicks on the Lawn: Spider Man
Green Street
8:00 p.m.

Walking Along the Trails
Big Stone Lodge at Dennis Johnston Park
8:10 a.m. - 9:10 a.m.

Build with LEGO
Helen Hall Library
For children entering kindergarten through 5th grade.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Beethoven's Eroica
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Kris Collins
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Zootopia
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Spring Concert Series: Johnny & The Spinsations
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Concerts in the Park
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Moyz Street Food 1st Anniversary Celebration
25330 Richard Rd, Spring

Free Document Shredding Event
22556 Tomball Pkwy., Houston
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

HTXO Mid-Year Party
Kirby Icehouse, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Cane Island Summer of Fun and Music with RadioKaty
Cane Island Amenity Village, Katy
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Hops Meet Barley Summer Give Back
2245 West Alabama, Houston
2:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Music in the Plaza
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Music + Yoga
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Juneteenth Heritage Celebration
Washington-on-the-Brazos
10:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The Woodland's Farmer's Market
Grogan's Mill Village Center
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kingwood Summerfest
Kingwood Town Center Park
8:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Family Days at Houston Maritime Museum
Houston Maritime Museum
Admission to the museum is free all day on Family Days.
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Gymboree
HPL Express Discovery Green
1:00 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Yarn People
Freed-Montrose Neighborhood Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Misfit Toys One Year Anniversary Party
1802 Yale St., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 10:00 p.m.

ExxonMobil Summer Symphony Nights - Beethoven's Eroica
Miller Outdoor Theatre
Ticketed event for the covered area but free tickets are available the day of the performance.
8:30 p.m.

The Waterway Nights Live Music: Time Warp
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Rock the Plaza featuring Cypress Republic Band
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Texan Wire Wheels and Slab Ridaz host a Slab Party
8th Wonder Brewery, Houston
Featuring appearances by Paul Wall, Lil Keke, J-Dawg, Dat Boi T and more!
12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Whitlee Casey & Richard Savercool in Concert
Sawdust Road Baptist Church, Spring
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Avanti Senior Living Invites Public to Participate in Teddy Bear Drive for First Responders
24520 Community Center Drive, Spring
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sundays in the Park: Nativ Symphony
Jones Lawn, Discovery Green
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday Family Zone
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Free with general admission to the museum and children ages 12 and under are always free.
1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring James Kelly
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, June 26

Genealogy Lab
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Hear the Artists of Tomorrow
Miller Outdoor Theater
11:00 a.m.

Children's Story Time in the Garden
Mercer Botanic Gardens
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 27

BCO Orientation Dinner
Becks Prime, Memorial Park Location
6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Avanti Senior Living Invites Public to Participate in Teddy Bear Drive for First Responders
24520 Community Center Drive, Spring
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Ramen Iron Chef Teens
Helen Hall Library
Create a dish made with Ramen to be tasted by the judges. Best dish gets a prize!
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Body by Broadway
Market Square Park
6:00 p.m.

Hear the Artists of Tomorrow
Miller Outdoor Theater
11:00 a.m.

Infant Lapsit Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
Contact the library for hours.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

MFAH Playdate
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Toddler Playtime
HPL Express Discovery Green
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Kids Kaboodle
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 28

HTXO Social at Doc's
Doc's Motorworks Bar & Grill
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Kids Special Event: Happy the Clown
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Kickin' It Country: Chris Lane
Kemah Boardwalk
8:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Astros Game Night on the Big Screen TV
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Teen Time
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 - 5:30 p.m.

Nature Story Time
Nature Discovery Center
4:00 p.m.

Classic Movies: Dirty Dancing
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Gator Tales
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Party on the Plaza: Brownout w/ VODI
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 29

What's your opinion? Engaging the public in regional transportation planning
Houston-Galveston Area Council
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Classic Movies: Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Dock: Rat Ranch
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Ian Moore / Tony Vega The Best of Texas Rock & Blues Co
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Food

Buy one get one free bundtlet
Participating Nothing Bundt Cake Locations
Valid through 6/24. Must have coupon to receive offer.

