HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 5/19 - 5/25:
Friday, May 19
Free Car Wash from iShine Express Car Wash & Detail
Best Value Car Wash Express #1 ($14 value)
Use free coupon code: 1234
8414 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, and 8640 Jones Road, Jersey Village
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Galveston Island Beach Revue Weekend
Beach Central, Galveston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Bat Chat: Waugh Bridge Bat Colony
Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, Houston
Arrive 15-30 minutes before sunset
Dancing Under the Stars
Sugar Land town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Parachute Play Time
City Centre, Houston
Texas Children's Hospital West Campus presents Parachute Play Time with Gymboree Play & Music.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Flicks on the Lawn: Say Anything
Green Street
8:00 p.m.
The Battle of San Jacinto and the Flags of Texas Presentation
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Concerts in the Park: Adrians Fault
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Silk Road Jazz Quartet
Levy Park
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Sephora Wing Liner Class
Sephora Memorial City Mall
7:00 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Children Performance Series: Bobby Shaw Middle School Band, Orchestra and Choir
Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo
10:00 a.m.
Healing & Miracle Service & Fellowship Meal
DYM TV Studio, Humble
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Please register ahead of time.
Spring Concert Series: Intercoastal Pirates
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
eVenti Verticali
Discovery Green in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center
Verticle Theater on the streets.
9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents The Elixir of Love
6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
Four free tickets offered to each person over the age of 16, while supplies last.
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: LA Sax
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Remington College Free Prom Makeovers
Remington College Greenspoint Campus
Free prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.
Tyke Hike
Baytown Nature Center
Educational program for preschool aged children.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, May 20
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
BCO - A Walk in the Woods
Memorial Park by the soccer field parking lot
8:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Baby Steps: A Walk to Feed Hungry Babies
University of Houston's Lynn Eusan Park
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Galveston Island Beach Revue Weekend
Beach Central, Galveston
2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Music in the Plaza with Houston Choral Showcase
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Spring Creek Park Heritage Festival
Spring Creek Park
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents The Elixir of Love
6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
Four free tickets offered to each person over the age of 16, while supplies last.
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Food Truck Festival with Kids Carnival by Showcase Kingwood
Kingwood Town Center Park
12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Blues, Brews and BBQ
Kemah Boardwalk
1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Jamboree and Crawfish Boil
Historic Market Square, Houston
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Community & Literacy Fair
Denver Harbor Multiservice Center, 6402 Market St., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Circo
Avenida at Discovery Green
Cirque La Vie performs to live music by Two Star Symphony
7:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
eVenti Verticali
Discovery Green in front of the George R. Brown Convention Center
Verticle Theater on the streets.
9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Discovery Green Flea presented by Green Mountain Energy
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer
Discovery Green
American Cancer Society 5k walk supporting the fight against breast cancer.
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Sunset Sip & Stroll
Five Points Town Plaza, La Porte
4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Outdoor Movie: The Princess Bride
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
7:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
8:30 a.m.
Live Music
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
7:45 p.m.
Children Performance Series: Chara Christian Dance Academy
Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo
10:30 a.m.
Music Nite on the Strand: Heights Funk Collective
Saengerfest Park, Galveston, TX
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Live Music: Rom Ryan
CityCentre Houston
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pilates in the Park
Historic Market Square Park
10 a.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Live at Night Waterway Square Music Series - Cathy
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, May 21
Bayou City Outdoors presents: The Paths Less Pedaled
8th Wonder Brewery
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Galveston Island Beach Revue Weekend
Beach Central, Galveston
11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Blues, Brews and BBQ
Kemah Boardwalk
12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Live music at CityCentre
CityCentre Houston
Sunday Night Live featuring Joy Hanna
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
*All events are weather permitting.
Concerts in the Park: Treyn Wrek
Northshore Park in the Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Monday, May 22
Toddler Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Open Garden Day
Bear Creak
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Sephora Play! Event
Sephora Memorial City Mall
7:00 p.m.
Reservations are encouraged.
Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Story Time at the La Porte Community Library
La Porte Community Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Preschool Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Avenida Living Art
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Tuesday Tunes: Sydney Bryant
Live music on the lawn at Greenstreet, Houston
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Tai Chi
LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy
8:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Toddler Tuesdays at Discovery Green: Corduroy
10:30 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Swingin' Seniors Square Dance Club
Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
United Way Board Fair
United Way Community Resource Center
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
Houston Outdoors LIVE: Camping 101 by BCO & HTXO
Bagby Park, Houston
6:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Climate Change and Climate Risk: Critical Challenges for Fossil Fuel and Their Investors
Rice University Library, 3rd Floor
5:30 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Mother Goose Story Time
2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands
9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.
City of Sugar Land Job Fair
Imperial Park Recreation Center
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Party on the Plaza: Soul Dig with Sherita Perez
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Kidtastic
The Square at Memorial City
Live music and activities for children ages 0 to 4.
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, May 25
Bayou City Outdoors Meet & Greet
Around the Corner, 1510 Hutchins Street, Houston
6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Snooze Houston Town & Country Hiring Fair
Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Miller Outdoor Theatre Presents Dancin' in the Street: Motown & More Revue
6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston
8:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.
Astros Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
A Tale and a Treat
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Thursday Movie Matinee
Deer Park Public Library, Deer Park, TX
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Live Music on The Lawn: Raf Rivera
GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Central Park Concert Series: Zach Person
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Rock the Dock: Rat Ranch
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Toddler Music with Sessions
Sugar Land Town Square
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Thunder Soul / Grady Gaines
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free soup or salad
La Madeleine
Sign up for the free app and get rewarded!
Free Coffee
Dunkin Donuts
Enroll in DDPerks Rewards Program and get a free coffee when you join and for your birthday!