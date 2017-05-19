Here's what's free for the week of 5/19 - 5/25:Best Value Car Wash Express #1 ($14 value)Use free coupon code: 12348414 Spring Cypress Road, Spring, and 8640 Jones Road, Jersey VillageSnooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Beach Central, Galveston6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Waugh Bridge at the corner of Waugh Dr. and Allen Pkwy, HoustonArrive 15-30 minutes before sunsetSugar Land town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.City Centre, HoustonTexas Children's Hospital West Campus presents Parachute Play Time with Gymboree Play & Music.10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Green Street8:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Southdown Park, Pearland7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Levy Park7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Sephora Memorial City Mall7:00 p.m.Reservations are encouraged.The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo10:00 a.m.DYM TV Studio, Humble7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Please register ahead of time.Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green in front of the George R. Brown Convention CenterVerticle Theater on the streets.9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.6000 Hermann Park Drive, HoustonFour free tickets offered to each person over the age of 16, while supplies last.8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial City9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.CityCentre Houston7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Remington College Greenspoint CampusFree prom makeovers for any Houston teen headed to prom. Appointments are recommended.Baytown Nature CenterEducational program for preschool aged children.10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery GreenCheck out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Memorial Park by the soccer field parking lot8:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.University of Houston's Lynn Eusan Park7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.Beach Central, Galveston2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Spring Creek Park10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.6000 Hermann Park Drive, HoustonFour free tickets offered to each person over the age of 16, while supplies last.8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Kingwood Town Center Park12:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk1:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Historic Market Square, Houston3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.Denver Harbor Multiservice Center, 6402 Market St., Houston10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.Avenida at Discovery GreenCirque La Vie performs to live music by Two Star Symphony7:30 p.m.Discovery Green9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.Discovery Green in front of the George R. Brown Convention CenterVerticle Theater on the streets.9:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Discovery GreenGirlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Discovery GreenAmerican Cancer Society 5k walk supporting the fight against breast cancer.9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Five Points Town Plaza, La Porte4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy7:30 p.m.LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy8:30 a.m.LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy7:45 p.m.Lake Plaza between Kinder Station and the Houston Zoo10:30 a.m.Saengerfest Park, Galveston, TX6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.CityCentre Houston7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.Historic Market Square Park10 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery GreenChildren learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Waterway Square, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Discovery Green11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.8th Wonder Brewery2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Beach Central, Galveston11:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.Armand Bayou Nature Center12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk12:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.CityCentre HoustonSunday Night Live featuring Joy Hanna5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.*All events are weather permitting.Northshore Park in the Woodlands5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Historic Market Square Park8:00 a.m.2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Discovery Green12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.Bear Creak9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.Sephora Memorial City Mall7:00 p.m.Reservations are encouraged.Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.La Porte Community Library10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Levy Park11:30 a.m.Live music on the lawn at Greenstreet, Houston11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.LaCenterra at Cinco Ranch, Katy8:30 a.m.The Square at Memorial City6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.10:30 a.m. - 12:30 a.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Madison Jobe Senior Center, Pasadena10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.United Way Community Resource Center5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.Bagby Park, Houston6:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Rice University Library, 3rd Floor5:30 p.m.Snooze, an A.M. Eatery Houston Town & Country8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.Discovery Green6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.2101 Lake Robbins Drive, The Woodlands9:15 a.m. - 9:40 a.m. and 9:45 a.m. - 10:10 a.m.Imperial Park Recreation Center10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Discovery Green5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.The Square at Memorial CityLive music and activities for children ages 0 to 4.10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.Around the Corner, 1510 Hutchins Street, Houston6:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Snooze, an A.M. 6000 Hermann Park Drive, Houston8:15 p.m. - 10:15 p.m.The Square at Memorial City7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak treesLearn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.Deer Park Public Library, Deer Park, TX4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.GreenStreet Lawn, between Fannin and San Jacinto Streets, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.Levy Park10:00 a.m.Central Park, The Woodlands6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.Kemah Boardwalk7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.Sugar Land Town Square9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.Discovery Green7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.1515 Hermann Dr., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.1500 Binz, Houston5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.3816 Caroline St, Houston1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.5401 Caroline St., Houston2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.4807 Caroline St, Houston6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.1001 Bissonnet, Houston10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.