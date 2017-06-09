HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Here's what's free for the week of 6/9 - 6/15:
Friday, June 9
Midtown Houston Father's Day Market
Baby Park
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Juneteenth Gospelfest
Hopewell Baptist Church, Texas City
7:00 p.m.
Community Movie Night
213 W. Southmore Ave., Pasadena
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Katy Summer Nights
Katy City Park
8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Opry on the Square
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Opening Reception / Fine Art Show
Fort Bend Museum
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Matilda: Film with Live Orchestra
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Free Mezzanine and lawn seating available.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8:00 p.m.
Hats Off To Reading Event @ The Pavilion
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Once On This Island
Miller Outdoor Theater
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Dave Kerly
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Flicks at Five Points: Angry Birds
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Spring Concert Series: Brazos Valley All Stars
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Concerts in the Park: Mango Punch
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.
Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 10
Meritage Homes Grand Opening of Wildwood at Oakcrest Neighborhood
15527 Ponderosa Bend, Cypress
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Family Fishing Event at Bass Pro Shops
1000 Basspro Dr., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kaia FIT Memorial Grand Opening
Birons Youth Sports Center, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Spring into Grand Parkway
Grand Parkway Marketplace, Spring
Activities, food and fun mark the grand opening of Grand Central Marketplace.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
3rd Annual Kite Festival
Texas City Dike
Kids Fish
Carver Park, Texas City
Free fishing event for children ages 6 to 12.
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Bike Share Program Kick-Off Event at Bay Street Park
800 Bay St. N, Texas City
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Music Nite on The Strand: Blaggards
Saengerfest Park, Galveston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Movie Under The Moon: Moana
Sugar Land Town Square
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Summer Family Day: Baby Boot Camp Family Day
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10:30 a.m.
The Waterway Nights Live Music: The Blue Grooves
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Zen Adult Coloring
South Regional Library, The Woodlands
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands Open House
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Tour the new facility and enjoy refreshments and activities.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Free Emergency Preparedness Event
Woodlands Township Town Hall
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Once On This Island
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Lake Houston Art Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: David De La Garza
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wheel of Fortune Wheelmobile
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
Audition for the game show Wheel of Fortune!
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Bank of America Screen on the Green: Secret Life of Pets
Discovery Green
8:45 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie Night: Moana
Memorial Hermann Pavilion
7:00 p.m.
2nd Saturday at the Depot
Tomball's historic downtown Depot
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.
Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, June 11
Family Fishing Event at Bass Pro Shops
1000 Basspro Dr., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Lake Houston Art Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Astros Game Night on the Big Screen TV
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Wheel of Fortune Wheelmobile
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
Audition for the game show Wheel of Fortune!
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring Adam & Laura Watson
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk
Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.
Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, June 12
Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
Adults Summer Reading Program: Genealogy for beginners
Spring Branch Memorial Library
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Kids Koboodle: Straw Rockets
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.
Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.
Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.
Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.
Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
BCO & HTXO Present: Houston Outdoors LIVE - Kayaking 101
Allen's Landing, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.
Bayou City Outdoors & REI Present: SUP 101 - Stand Up & Paddle!
7538 Westheimer Rd., Houston
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Wellness Wednesday
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Kids Special Event: Clint the Snake Man
Deerk Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Moonlight Movies for Kids: Cars
The Plaza at CityCentre
8:00 p.m.
Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.
Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Gator Tails
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
Party on the Plaza: Say Girl w/ El Lago
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, June 15
Juneteenth Celebration
College of the Mainland
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
Classic Movies: Ghostbusters
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Rock the Dock: The Nailers
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Jesse Dayton / Octanes Hot Tejas Rockabilly
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.
Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.
Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.
Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Free Food
Free Rooty Tooty Fresh N Fruity Stack
Join IHOP's Pancake Revolution and get the free "stack" just for signing up.
Free Frozen Summer Treat
Download the new TCBY Frozen Yogurt loyalty rewards app and get $5 to use for a free treat.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff