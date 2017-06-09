FREE STUFF

Kayaking, fishing and pancakes: 109 Free things for your week ahead

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here's what's free for the week of 6/9 - 6/15:

Friday, June 9

Midtown Houston Father's Day Market
Baby Park
11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Juneteenth Gospelfest
Hopewell Baptist Church, Texas City
7:00 p.m.

Community Movie Night
213 W. Southmore Ave., Pasadena
3:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Katy Summer Nights
Katy City Park
8:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Opry on the Square
Sugar Land Town Square
7:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Opening Reception / Fine Art Show
Fort Bend Museum
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Food Truck Fridays at Sienna Plantation
9815 Cameron Way, Missouri City
4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Matilda: Film with Live Orchestra
The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Free Mezzanine and lawn seating available.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show begins at 8:00 p.m.

Hats Off To Reading Event @ The Pavilion
Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Once On This Island
Miller Outdoor Theater
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Dave Kerly
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Friday Fundays with Frolic
Memorial City Mall
Face painting, balloon art, jugglers and more with Frolic at this castle.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Circo Avenida
Discovery Green
Check out Cirque la vie and its performers for free.
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Flicks at Five Points: Angry Birds
Five Points Town Plaza
8:30 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Spring Concert Series: Brazos Valley All Stars
Lake Jackson Civic Center Veteran's Memorial Plaza
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Latin Beats
Downtown Aquarium, Houston
Free Salsa dance lessons from professional dancers.
7:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Concerts in the Park: Mango Punch
Southdown Park, Pearland
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Square Fit: Baby Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Giant Game Night
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 10

Meritage Homes Grand Opening of Wildwood at Oakcrest Neighborhood
15527 Ponderosa Bend, Cypress
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Family Fishing Event at Bass Pro Shops
1000 Basspro Dr., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Kaia FIT Memorial Grand Opening
Birons Youth Sports Center, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Spring into Grand Parkway
Grand Parkway Marketplace, Spring
Activities, food and fun mark the grand opening of Grand Central Marketplace.
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

3rd Annual Kite Festival
Texas City Dike

Kids Fish
Carver Park, Texas City
Free fishing event for children ages 6 to 12.
8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Bike Share Program Kick-Off Event at Bay Street Park
800 Bay St. N, Texas City
11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Music Nite on The Strand: Blaggards
Saengerfest Park, Galveston
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Movie Under The Moon: Moana
Sugar Land Town Square
8:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Summer Family Day: Baby Boot Camp Family Day
Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
10:30 a.m.

The Waterway Nights Live Music: The Blue Grooves
Waterway Square, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Zen Adult Coloring
South Regional Library, The Woodlands
2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Houston Methodist Hospital The Woodlands Open House
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Tour the new facility and enjoy refreshments and activities.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Free Emergency Preparedness Event
Woodlands Township Town Hall
10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Once On This Island
Miller Outdoor Theater
8:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Lake Houston Art Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: David De La Garza
The Plaza at City Centre
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

The Square Live!
The Square at Memorial City
Live music, dancing and fun for the whole family.
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune Wheelmobile
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
Audition for the game show Wheel of Fortune!
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Bank of America Screen on the Green: Secret Life of Pets
Discovery Green
8:45 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Pearland Town Center Outdoor Family Movie Night: Moana
Memorial Hermann Pavilion
7:00 p.m.

2nd Saturday at the Depot
Tomball's historic downtown Depot
6:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Children's Story Hour
The Family Garden in the McGovern Centennial Gardens
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

STEM Saturdays presented by Occidental Petroleum
Discovery Green
Girlstart leads a hand-on science education program for kids.
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Hatha Yoga
Discovery Green
9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Young Writers Workshop
Discovery Green
Children learn how to express themselves in writing at this free, weekly workshop.
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Learn a Language
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Strolling Saturdays - Avenida Caribbean
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

Family Fishing Event at Bass Pro Shops
1000 Basspro Dr., Houston
10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Lake Houston Art Festival
Kingwood Town Center Park
10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Astros Game Night on the Big Screen TV
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Wheel of Fortune Wheelmobile
Memorial City Mall Fireplace
Audition for the game show Wheel of Fortune!
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Live Music in the Plaza: Sunday Night Live featuring Adam & Laura Watson
The Plaza at City Centre
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Beachfront Fireworks Show
37th Street and Seawall Blvd., Galveston
Dusk

Salsa Sundays
Kemah Boardwalk
Free salsa lessons and performances by professional dancers.
2:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Bayou Bikers
Historic Market Square Park
8:00 a.m.

Sundays in Nature
Armand Bayou Nature Center
12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, June 12

Yoga
Discovery Green
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Monday Family Flicks
Deer Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Toddler Story Time
Helen Hall Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Story Time with Miss Sam
Barnes & Noble, The Woodlands Mall
11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Heartfullness Meditation
Discovery Green
12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Bollywood Fun and Fit
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13

Adults Summer Reading Program: Genealogy for beginners
Spring Branch Memorial Library
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Kids Koboodle: Straw Rockets
Deer Park Public Library
1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Preteen Activities
Deer Park Public Library
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Free Business Networking
Tommy Bahama Café and Emporium, The Woodlands
5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Toddlerific Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 1 to 3.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Two for Tuesdays at the Downtown Aquarium
410 Bagby St., Houston
Buy one get one free Aquarium Adventure pass.

Circus Arts
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Core Focused Yoga
Discovery Green
6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Hula Hoop Classes with Hustletown Hoopers Amy and Madison
Levy Park
11:30 a.m.

Square Fit: Boot Camp
The Square at Memorial City
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

MFAH Playdate: Heroes + Art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Children up to 35 months old and their caregivers enjoy a morning of activities. Free admission for children up to age 12.
10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m.

Family Storybook Circle
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Recommended for ages 3 to 5. Free admission for children up to age 12.
11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14

BCO & HTXO Present: Houston Outdoors LIVE - Kayaking 101
Allen's Landing, Houston
7:00 p.m. - 7:45 p.m.

Bayou City Outdoors & REI Present: SUP 101 - Stand Up & Paddle!
7538 Westheimer Rd., Houston
7:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Wellness Wednesday
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Kids Special Event: Clint the Snake Man
Deerk Park Public Library
10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Moonlight Movies for Kids: Cars
The Plaza at CityCentre
8:00 p.m.

Wellness Wednesday: Boot Camp
1201 Fannin St., Houston
6:30 a.m. - 7:00 a.m.

Preschool Storytime
Moore Memorial Public Library, Texas City
Recommended for ages 3 to 5.
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Gator Tails
Eddie V. Grey Wetlands Education Center, Baytown
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Party on the Plaza: Say Girl w/ El Lago
Discovery Green
5:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Zumba
Discovery Green
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Kidtastic on The Square
The Square at Memorial City
10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, June 15

Juneteenth Celebration
College of the Mainland
12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Toddler Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m.

Classic Movies: Ghostbusters
The Square at Memorial City
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Preschool Storytime
Deer Park Public Library
11:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Summer Art Explorers: Look, Discover, Create!
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
Event is free with museum admission and children up to age 12 get into the museum for free.
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Pajama Story Time
Helen Hall Library, League City
6:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Rock the Dock: The Nailers
Kemah Boardwalk
7:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Thursday Concerts presented by UHD: Jesse Dayton / Octanes Hot Tejas Rockabilly
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Central Park Concert Series: David Caceres Quintet
Central Park, The Woodlands
6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Stories Under the Sun with the Houston Public Library
Levy Park
10:00 a.m.

Parkour
Discovery Green, on the deck under the Oak trees
Learn a new workout craze that makes fitness more like play.
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Dancing in the Streets!
Discovery Green
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Health Museum
1515 Hermann Dr., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of Natural Science
5555 Hermann Park Dr., Houston
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Children's Museum of Houston
1500 Binz, Houston
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
3816 Caroline St, Houston
1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Holocaust Museum Houston
5401 Caroline St., Houston
2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to the Houston Museum of African American Culture
4807 Caroline St, Houston
6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Free Entrance to The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston
1001 Bissonnet, Houston
10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Free Food

Free Rooty Tooty Fresh N Fruity Stack
Join IHOP's Pancake Revolution and get the free "stack" just for signing up.

Free Frozen Summer Treat
Download the new TCBY Frozen Yogurt loyalty rewards app and get $5 to use for a free treat.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
entertainmentfree stuffstretch your dollarsave moneyfamilycommunitysocietyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FREE STUFF
Out-and-about: Where to find free movies this summer
Celebrate Chocolate Ice Cream Day with FREE ICE CREAM!
Beat the heat with free summer movies for the kids
Kids can win Astros tickets and more for reading
More free stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
Ryan Sutter shares heartfelt message after Trista's seizure
8 things to do with your best friend in Houston
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Deadly Denny's fight: Couple indicted out on bond
What we know about couple indicted in Denny's fight
Timeline of deadly Denny's altercation
Tropical Storm Allison disaster began 16 years ago today
Hidden Houston: Diving Underneath
Police dog fired for adorable reason
Wine & Food Week to feature over 500 wines
Show More
PHOTOS: Flashback Friday pics of ABC13 talent
Birth control recalled, could cause unplanned pregnancy
Texas lawmakers react to testimony from James Comey
Family believes body found near Eastex is missing man
Possible human remains found in NW Harris County
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Comey testifies at U.S. Senate as nation watches
PHOTOS: Aftermath of 'terror incidents' in London
PHOTOS: Celebrities who have been arrested
PHOTOS: 21 children missing in Houston this year
More Photos