Help make a difference in a child's education. Take part in this year's YMCA Operation Backpack and give a child the tools he or she needs to get a good education.
The 14th annual YMCA Operation Backpack will collect brand new backpacks filled with school supplies for children in 36 Houston area school districts from now through August 10. The 30 YMCA of Greater Houston facilities throughout the city and H-E-B locations, and participating The UPS Store, and Ashley Furniture Stores locations will serve as collection sites for people to drop off backpacks and supplies!
1) Purchase a new backpack for a child.
2) Buy school supplies, write a note of encouragement and put them in the backpack. List of recommended supplies
3) Bring the backpack to your local YMCA or a participating drop-off location between Now and August 10
For more info call: 713-758-9155
DROPOFF LOCATIONS: YMCA LOCATIONS | H-E-B LOCATIONS | THE UPS STORE LOCATIONS | ASHLEY FURNITURE STORES