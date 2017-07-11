EDUCATION

YMCA Operation Backpack

YMCA OPERATION BACKPACK
DONATE NOW - AUGUST 11TH
-and-
Join the Live Drive - August 4th at ABC13 Studios
(3310 Bissonnet)





Help make a difference in a child's education. Take part in this year's YMCA Operation Backpack and give a child the tools he or she needs to get a good education.

The 13th annual YMCA Operation Backpack will collect brand new backpacks filled with school supplies for children in 31 Houston area school districts from now through August 11. The 32 YMCA of Greater Houston facilities throughout the city and H-E-B locations, and participating The UPS Store, Greater Houston Honda Dealers and Shoe Carnival locations will serve as collection sites for people to drop off backpacks and supplies!


Or text the word SCHOOL to 91999 to donate!
Donate Now - August 11






1) Purchase a new backpack for a child.
2) Buy school supplies, write a note of encouragement and put them in the backpack. List of recommended supplies
3) Bring the backpack to your local YMCA or a participating drop-off location between Now and August 11

For more info call: 713-758-9155



DROPOFF LOCATIONS: YMCA LOCATIONS | H-E-B LOCATIONS | SHOE CARNIVAL LOCATIONS | GREATER HOUSTON HONDA DEALERS LOCATIONS | THE UPS STORE LOCATIONS

